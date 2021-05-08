A peer-reviewed research has claimed that global ivermectin use can end COVID-19 pandemic as the medicine significantly reduces the risk of contracting the deadly respiratory disease when used regularly. The common anti-parasitic ivermectin is being touted as a miracle cure for COVID-19 by doctors and campaigners the world over. This study was peer reviewed by medical experts that included three US government senior scientists and is the most comprehensive review of the available data taken from clinical in vitro animal and real-world studies. It is published in the American Journal of Therapeutics. An effective prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19 Led