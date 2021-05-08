Many regions around the world now recognise that ivermectin is a powerful prophylaxis and treatment for Covid-19.

A peer-reviewed research has claimed that global ivermectin use can end COVID-19 pandemic, as the medicine significantly reduces the risk of contracting the deadly respiratory disease when used regularly. The common anti-parasitic ivermectin is being touted as a miracle cure for COVID-19 by doctors and campaigners the world over. This study was peer reviewed by medical experts that included three US government senior scientists and is the most comprehensive review of the available data taken from clinical, in vitro, animal, and real-world studies. It is published in the American Journal of Therapeutics.

An effective prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19

Led by the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of medical and scientific experts reviewed published peer-reviewed studies, manuscripts, expert meta-analyses, and epidemiological analyses of regions with ivermectin distribution efforts all showing that ivermectin is an effective prophylaxis and treatment for COVID-19.

Results based on 27 controlled trials

According to the researchers, they did the work that the medical authorities failed to do. They conducted the most comprehensive review of the available data on ivermectin and applied the gold standard to qualify the data reviewed before concluding that ivermectin can end this pandemic. A focus of the manuscript was on the 27 controlled trials available in January 2021, 15 of which were randomised controlled trials (RCT’s).

Significant reduction in morbidity and mortality seen

Consistent with numerous meta-analyses of ivermectin RCT’s since published by expert panels from the UK, Italy, Spain and Japan, researchers found large, statistically significant reduction in mortality, time to recovery and viral clearance in Covid-19 patients treated with ivermectin. This latest research shows, once again, that when the totality of the evidence is examined, there is no doubt that ivermectin is highly effective as a safe prophylaxis and treatment for Covid-19.

Drug approved for use in India

Many regions around the world now recognise that ivermectin is a powerful prophylaxis and treatment for Covid-19. South Africa, Zimbabwe, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Mexico, and India have approved the drug for use by medical professionals. The results as seen in this latest study demonstrate that the ivermectin distribution campaigns repeatedly led to “rapid population-wide decreases in morbidity and mortality.” Researchers have called on regional public health authorities and medical professionals around the world to demand that ivermectin be included in their standard of care right away so we can end this pandemic once and for all.

