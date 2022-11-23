Miracle Babies: Twins Born From 30-Year-Old Frozen Embryos In US Fertility Lab

The live births were achieved using the process of embryo freezing in which the eggs are received from a donor mother, fertilised to create embryos, letting them grow for some time and then freezing them

As per experts, the chances of pregnancy and live births are neither dependent on the frozen embryo nor on how long it has been frozen but it depends on the age of the woman who donated her egg

In a 'mind-boggling' birth, twins have been born to a family based in the US state of Tennessee. These children have been born out of embryos that had been kept frozen for 30 years.

These babies have created a new record of children born out of longest-frozen eggs. Reportedly, the embryo was frozen in the year 1992. The twins have been born to parents Ridgeway from Oregon. They were born on October 11.

The information was shared by the National Embryo Donation Centre (NEDC), a private organization that has helped families with conception using frozen embryos.

Stored in bank for years

The live births were achieved using the process of embryo freezing in which the eggs are received from a donor mother, fertilised to create embryos, letting them grow for some time and then freezing them. A successful in vitro fertilization (IVF) can result in the formation of multiple embryos. Sometimes the parents can donate these eggs to some organization to help infertile parents by giving them hope.

As per reports, the embryos frozen were of an anonymous couple who underwent IVF. The father was reportedly in his early 50s and the mother was a 34-year-old egg donor. The embryo was frozen in liquid nitrogen at -128 degrees Celsius and was kept in a fertility lab. Reportedly, the couple donated the embryo to the organization NEDC.

Amazed parents

The parents of these miraculous twins are in deep awe of the birth. As reported by an international media outlet, the father Ridgeway informed that they weren't looking for the longest frozen embryos and rather wanted the ones that had been waiting for the longest. The family has four children, aged eight, six, three and one and none of them was born out of IVF. They have been named Lydia and Timothy. The father also shared how he must have been five when his children were already created by God and preserved all this while.

How is it even possible?

As per health experts, if any cell or let's say embryo is frozen at 200 degrees below zero, then there will be zero to no biological activity. In the words of an expert, an embryo might stop experiencing time.

How likely is pregnancy to happen?

As per experts, the chances of pregnancy and live births are not dependent on the frozen embryo and for how long it has been frozen but it depends on the age of the woman who donated her egg. Procedures using eggs harvested from people aged 35 or younger have the highest chances of resulting in a pregnancy.

