In you suffer from any minor illnesses during this time of lockdown, you can easily treat them with some kitchen ingredients.

The lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic has brought normal life to a standstill, forcing people to stay at home. Meanwhile, as the number of patients infected with the novel coronavirus increases day by day in huge number, many hospitals are facing shortage of doctors to treat other patients. Considering the rush in the hospitals due to COVID-19 infections, and the risk of spreading the disease to more people, doctors are suggesting people to treat minor illnesses at home. Many doctors are also offering online services to help people during the lockdown.

MINOR ILLNESSES AND THEIR NATURAL CURES

Many common complaints can be simply treated at home without the need to consult a doctor. In a webinar organised by TheHealthsite, Dr. Gowri Kulkarni, MBBS, MRCGP (INT) also suggested treating minor health issues at home amidst this coronavirus pandemic. Below are some common minor illness and the home remedies:

Ginger for cold and cough

Ginger is an effective home remedy for cold and cough. The anti-inflammatory gingerols and shaogals in ginger root can help relieve a sore throat, ease congestion and soothe an upset stomach. These compounds can also kill rhinoviruses, which cause colds. Make ginger tea with honey and drink it three or more cups daily until you are well.

Facial steam for runny nose

Inhaling hot steam is traditional way to treat a runny nose. Steam cleanses your nose and helps get rid of mucus. How to do it – Place your face above the steam water and take deep breaths through your nose. Do this for 20 to 30 minutes at a time. Take breaks if your face gets too hot. Then blow your nose to get rid of mucus. You can also add a few drops of decongestant essential oils to your facial steam water. Eating spicy food also helps stop a runny nose.

Gargle with warm, salty water to treat sore throat

Sore throats are very common, and these normally get better by themselves within a week. Sore throats are usually caused by viruses (like cold or flu) or from smoking. Very rarely they can be caused by bacteria. If you too are suffering from a sore throat, gargle with warm, salty water for at least 5 minutes.

Drink plenty of water if you’re suffering from diarrhoea

Usually, diarrhoea resolves on its own. This condition can occur due to various factors including viruses, bacteria, parasites, food intolerance and digestive disorders.With diarrhea, you lose fluid quickly. So, drink plenty of water to prevent dehydration. Taking probiotics, eating green bananas can help alleviate diarrhea symptoms. Chamomile and peppermint are also shown to help in the treatment of diarrhea.

WHO SHOULD SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION FOR COVID-19?

According to the Union Health Ministry, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, tiredness, and dry cough. Some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhoea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people infected with the virus may not develop any symptoms and don’t feel unwell.

“Even if you suspect you have symptoms of COVID-19, isolate yourself at home first and consult a doctor online,” she says. This will help prevent possible exposure to the virus in the hospital and spreading to others, in case you are carrying the virus,” Kulkarni explains. However, you should seek medical attention if the symptoms worsen.

Most people (about 80%) recover from the disease without needing special treatment. Around 1 out of every 6 people who gets COVID-19 becomes seriously ill and develops difficulty breathing. Older people, and those with underlying medical problems like high blood pressure, heart problems or diabetes, are more likely to develop serious illness.

You should seek medical attention if you have fever, cough and difficulty breathing – the Health Ministry added.

