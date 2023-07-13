Ministry of Defence, FSSAI Sign MoU To Promote Use Of Millets Among Armed Forces

MoD to introduce millet-based menus in mess and canteens of the Armed Forces.

Realizing the importance of millets in building food and nutritional security in the country, the government of India declared 2018 as National Year for Millets to boost production of these nutri-cereals. For centuries, millets such as Jowar (Sorghum), Bajra (Pearl Millet) and Ragi (Finger millet) have been an integral part of Indian diet. At the behest of the Government of India, United Nations declared 2023 as the International Year Millets to create awareness about the numerous health benefits of eating millets and millet-based healthy foods. India has taken yet another step in popularising millets.

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) and Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) have signed an MoU to promote use of millets and healthy eating practices among the Armed Forces. The agreement also aims to ensure the availability of safe and nutritious food.

The MoU was signed between Director General (Supplies and Transport) Lieutenant General Preet Mohindera Singh (on behalf of MoD) and FSSAI CEO G Kamala Vardhana Rao in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi today (July 13, 2023).

During the MoU signing ceremony, the Ministers also launched a book titled 'Healthy Recipes for Defence' which has a range of millet-based dishes. The book is developed by FSSAI.

Millet-based menus for defence personnel

Besides creating awareness about the nutritional benefits of millet-based food products among the defence personnel, the collaboration aims to introduce millet-based menus in mess and canteens of the Armed Forces and other food outlets under the MoD.

In addition, training would be provided to food handlers and chefs of mess and canteens of the armed forces on food safety and hygiene as per the Food Safety and Standards Act 2006. Families of the Armed Forces would be encouraged to adopt nutritious diets, make healthy food choices and maintain food safety.

The MoD is its release highlighted that importance of improving the health and well-being of the Armed Forces so that they remain strong and resilient in their service to the nation.

