Minister in ICU, Condition Is Stable: SP Updates On Mulayam Singh’s Health

An official tweet on the party’s account read on Sunday: “Respected Minister is in ICU. His condition is stable. We request you to not visit hospital. You will be updated on his health condition from time to time.”

The political veteran has been reportedly receiving treatment for some prolonged illness

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh's health condition is now stable after he was admitted to an ICU on Sunday, following the event of his deteriorating health. The Samajwadi Party veteran was admitted to a private hospital in Gurugram and was reportedly under the supervision of senior doctors.

An official tweet on the party's account read on Sunday: "Respected Minister is in ICU. His condition is stable. We request you to not visit hospital. You will be updated on his health condition from time to time."

As per reports, the 82-year-old leader had been admitted for some days and was only shifted to the critical care unit after his condition got critical. The political leader has been reportedly receiving treatment for some prolonged illness. Sources tell that he has been under treatment since August 22. The SP leader was also admitted to a hospital in July.

According to the hospital sources, the veteran leader is being treated under the supervision of Dr Nitin Sood and Dr Sushil Kataria, two experienced oncologists.

Among the well-wishers of the minister were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and others.