Four days after Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty took a jab at a fake Covid vaccination camp the actor-turned-politician on Saturday complained of dehydration and stomach cramps. Mimi felt dizzy following a round of profuse sweating and was later attended by doctors who diagnosed her with low blood pressure. However the doctors are not yet sure if it is an effect of the fake vaccine that was administered to her. She has been kept under strict medical supervision. According to reports she first felt discomfort on Saturday morning four days after she received her jab at the supposed vaccination site.