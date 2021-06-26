Four days after Trinamool Congress MP Mimi Chakraborty took a jab at a fake Covid vaccination camp, the actor-turned-politician on Saturday complained of dehydration and stomach cramps. Mimi felt dizzy following a round of profuse sweating and was later attended by doctors who diagnosed her with low blood pressure. However, the doctors are not yet sure if it is an effect of the fake vaccine that was administered to her. She has been kept under strict medical supervision. According to reports, she first felt discomfort on Saturday morning, four days after she received her jab at the supposed vaccination site. The actor-turned-politician’s house physician was summoned to the residence early on Saturday morning. Her medical complications included acute stomach ache and profuse sweating. Although she was advised to get herself admitted to a hospital, Mimi reportedly refused and opted for home treatment instead.

It has also been reported that the Trinamool MP had some previous medical conditions — gallbladder sludge and a sluggish liver. However, it is not yet known if the ‘vaccine’ dose she received — probably antibacterial injections — triggered any adverse side-effects. “The vials (from the fake vaccination camp) have been collected and sent for forensic tests. It will take another four-five days to get the report. Presently it is impossible to say whether Chakraborty’s health condition was the result of the vaccine shot,” said an official of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC).

However, KMC officials said that some people who had taken vaccine shots from the fake camp in Kasba reported rashes and some other physical complications. “We have made a door-to-door survey and have taken note of all the people who have developed any kind of problem. Some are having rashes on the injection site and for some, the eyes have turned red. We are waiting for the report and at the same time keeping a watch on the people,” the official added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked the police to look into the options so that they can introduce ‘culpable homicide’ charge against Debanjan Deb, the man who conducted the dubious vaccine camps in Kolkata impersonating as a Joint Commissioner of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. Banerjee has spoken to Kolkata police commissioner Soumen Mitra and asked him to take exemplary action against the culprit.

(IANS)