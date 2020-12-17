Arsenicum album 30 is available as an over-the-counter drug as pills and in liquid form.

A strong immune system is the best defence against diseases, including COVID-19 that has claimed over 1.6 million people worldwide. While a vaccine is being touted as a solution to this ongoing pandemic, Ayurveda and homeopathic experts have been emphasising on the importance of building up immunity with natural ingredients to fight off the virus. In fact, the Ministry of AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) is conducting many clinical trials of Ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines across India to see their effectiveness against COVID-19. One of these drugs has already been distributed to millions of people across India for coronavirus prevention. Called Arsenicum album 30, it is an immune-boosting medicine that holistic physicians claim can help in preventing the COVID-19 infection as well as treating the COVID-19 patients.

Following the advice of the AYUSH Ministry, a few states have distributed this homeopathic drug to improve the immunity of the people to curb the coronavirus infection. Like Gujarat, Kerala and a few other states, the Tripura government also started distribution of Arsenicum album 30 to its people for the same reason from Wednesday.

According to Tripura Government Medical Officer (Homeopathic) Surjya Sen, distribution of the homeopathic drug is being carried out by the state's Directorate of Health Services.

Homeopathic drug shows positive results in Covid-19 prevention

Initially, the Tripura government plans to distribute the Arsenicum Album-30 free of cost among 50,000 families residing in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) areas. After considering the people’s response and the effectiveness of the drug, it may be distributed to more people in different parts of the state, Sen told IANS.

This homeopathic drug has shown positive results in preventing the Covid-19 pandemic in Gujarat, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, where it was provided to the people in some localities, he said.

Sen, who is also the chairman of the Arsenicum Album-30 distribution committee, told the news agencies that the Gujarat government had claimed that 99.6 per cent of the people who availed remedies as prophylaxis during their quarantine period tested negative for Covid-19.

Arsenicum album-30: Who can take it?

According to Sen, this homeopathic drug can be taken by babies above one year old to people of any age.

The AYUSH Ministry guidelines say that one can take two doses of Arsenic alba 30 on an empty stomach daily for three days as a prophylactic or preventive medicine against the infection. You can repeat the two doses after 15 days to one month by following the same schedule in case COVID-19 infection prevails in the community. The same protocol can be followed for prevention of influenza-like illness.

Arsenicum album-30 is available as an over-the-counter drug as pills or in liquid form.

The AYUSH Ministry also recommends people to drink Kadha, an Ayurvedic drink, to help boost their immunity. The ingredients in Ayushkadha include tulsi or holy basil, ginger, black pepper and cinnamon (dalchini).

How to make Ayurvedic kadha

Here are the ingredients for making one cup of kadha: four tulsi leaves, black pepper powder (grounded from two seeds), a small amount of crushed ginger and a pinch of cinnamon.

Boil one cup of water and add these ingredients into it. You can also add some jiggery or raisins. Boil it until the liquid reduces to half. But as everybody has personalised immunity, it’s advisable to consult an ayurvedic doctor before taking any herbal concoction.