Video: COVID-19 Suspected Patients Forced To Quarantine Inside Metal Boxes In China

In order to maintain its 'Zero COVID' policy, China has imposed several draconian rules on its citizens as Beijing prepares to host next month's Winter Olympics.

It was back in 2019 when China reported the very first case of the COVID-19 infection from its Wuhan city. The country has since then witnessed a fall and rise of coronavirus infections. However, recently a video, which has gone viral on social media, shows that China, under its "zero Covid" policy, has imposed strict rules on its citizens placing millions under quarantine.

The rule to keep the COVID suspected patients inside the metal boxes is among the several strict preventive measures the country is taking to check the spread of COVID-19. In the last couple of weeks, China has imposed several draconian rules under its "zero Covid" policy. According to the reports, almost over a million covid suspected people have been forced to stay inside the metal boxes furnished with a wooden bed and a toilet - for as long as two weeks - even if a single person tests positive in their locality. These people include pregnant women, children, and elderly.

Amid a rise in daily cases of COVID-19, unlike any other country, China is maintaining strict guidelines to contain the spread of the virus. As per the report, over 20 million people are now confined to their homes in China and are banned from leaving their houses even to buy food. China has also banned dozens of overseas flights from Europe, Canada, the U.S., Indonesia and elsewhere after passengers tested positive for the virus upon arrival.

Anti-Coronavirus Measures Tightened Across China

Meanwhile, Beijing has ordered children at international schools to be tested starting next week and is barring air passengers who transited via a third point. Citizens are being told only to travel if absolutely necessary, with no guarantee they will be permitted to return if found to have visited a city or region where an outbreak occurred. The city of Tianjin, about an hour from the capital, has ordered a third round of mass testing starting Saturday morning to be completed within 24 hours.

