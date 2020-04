As countries are battling the COVID-19 pandemic, millions of children worldwide are at risk of contracting measles, the United Nations warned on Tuesday. According to the UN, around 117 million children worldwide face measles risk as dozens of countries suspend vaccination programmes due to COVID-19 pandemic – a news agency reported.

Currently 24 countries have suspended widespread vaccinations, the World Health Organisation and the UN’s children’s fund UNICEF said. In addition, 13 countries have had their vaccination programmes interrupted due to COVID-19.

Highlighting the possible risk on children due to the suspension of scheduled immunization activities, the Measles and Rubella Initiative (M&RI) in a joint statement stressed the need to retain immunisation capacity during and after the current pandemic. The M&RI is a global partnership aimed at ensuring no child dies of measles or is born with congenital rubella syndrome. It’s led by the American Red Cross, the United Nations Foundation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

Measles, or rubeola is a highly contagious viral disease that effects around 20 million people every year, the majority of whom are aged under five. Read further to know more about it .

Causes

Measles is caused by infection with a virus from the paramyxovirus family. It infects the respiratory tract first and eventually spreads to other parts of the body through the bloodstream. The measles virus invades host cells and uses cellular components to complete its life cycle. This disease only occurs in humans and not in other animals, as far as the evidence suggests.

Symptoms

Generally, symptoms of measles start appearing within 10 to 12 days of exposure to the virus. Children infected with the measles virus may experience symptoms like –

cough

fever

runny nose

red eyes

sore throat

white spots inside the mouth

A widespread skin rash is a typical sign of measles. It commonly develops on the head and gradually spreads to other parts of the body. Normally it starts appearing within 14 days of exposure to the virus and can last up to 7 days.

How measles spreads

Measles can spread through the air from respiratory droplets and small aerosol particles released by an infected person when coughing or sneezing. These respiratory particles can also settle on objects and surfaces. Therefore, a person may also get the virus if he comes into contact with a contaminated object and then touches his face, nose, or mouth. The measles virus can remain infectious in the air or on surfaces for up to two hours.

The disease is highly contagious. If you get exposed to the measles virus, there is a 90 percent chance of becoming infected. Once infected, you can go on to spread the virus to anywhere between 9 and 18 susceptible individuals.

Who is at higher risk of catching the virus?

Vaccination is the best way to prevent the disease. Those who are unvaccinated are at greater risk of catching measles. Young children, people with a weakened immune system, and pregnant women are at a higher risk of developing complications from measles infection.

Contact your doctor if you suspect that you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles. Doctors can confirm measles by examining your skin rash and checking for symptoms, they may take a blood test to check for the measles virus.