Millionaire Bryan Johnson Takes '111 Pills Daily', Collects His Own Stool Samples To Stay Young

Mr Johnson wants to turn his whole body over to an anti-ageing algorithm. Check his daily routine below.

Bryan Johnson, the millionaire who is spending $2 million a year to bio-hack his body into ageing backwards, in a recent interview said that he consumes 111 pills daily just to stay young. He also keeps a close check on his developments using a variety of health monitoring tools. He collects his own faeces samples, wears a baseball cap that emits red light into his scalp and sleeps with a tiny jet pack attached to his penis to track his nocturnal erections.

Mr Johnson wants to give an anti-ageing algorithm control over his entire body. Johnson refers to his "rascal mind" as being defeated by outsourcing the management of his body. His 46-year-old organs are supposed to behave and look like 18-year-old organs.

According to the reports, Mr Johnson has swapped blood with his teenage son, takes more than 100 supplements a day, and undergoes daily body fat scans and routine MRIs, conducted by a team of 30 doctors. He starts each day with a "green giant" smoothie that is rich in creatine, spermidine, and collagen. He is also extremely particular about his meal timings. In the interview, Mr. Johnson said that he finishes his dinner before 11 a.m. every day.

He also follows a set of exercises that are called anti-ageing workouts:

He also undergoes various gene therapies to reverse his ageing process. Take a look at this post from his Instagram handle:

Pills To Slow Your Ageing: How Safe Are They?

Ageing is a natural process that everybody goes through, but to make your body ag backwards, should you actually consider taking pills? Let's understand what facts and theories have to say.

Numerous pills are being manufactured or advertised as anti-ageing vitamins, although there is a lot of controversy around their safety. Some of the most popular anti-ageing pills include Metformin (a diabetes drug that has been shown to have some anti-ageing effects in animal studies), Rapamycin (an immunosuppressant drug that has also been shown to have anti-ageing effects in animals), Quercetin (a flavonoid found in many fruits and vegetables. It has some anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties), and Resveratrol which is a polyphenol found in red wine and other plants. It has been shown to have some anti-ageing effects in animals. All these are examples of some of the common anti-ageing drugs. But it is important to note that none of these pills are approved by the FDA for the prevention or the treatment of any kinds of ageing process. They are all considered to be experimental drugs, and their long-term safety and efficacy are not known.

