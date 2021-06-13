Legendary Olympian Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur died at a Mohali hospital due to complications related to Covid-19 infection, doctors confirmed on Sunday. Nirmal Kaur was also the former Indian women’s volleyball team captain. She is survived by her husband, a son, and three daughters. “We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs. Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against Covid at 4 p.m. today,” a statement from the Milkha Singh family said. Nirmal was brought to Fortis Hospital at Mohali on May 26. Also Read - Diabetes Drug Metformin May Treat Lung Inflammation Common In Covid-19 Patients

Covid-Positive Milkha Singh Is Now Stable

Milkha Singh himself is being treated for Covid-related complications at the PGIMER. "Milkha's health is fine and improving, but he is still in the ICU," said a spokesperson for the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) on Saturday. Milkha has been under the observation of a medical team comprising senior doctors of the institute since his hospitalization on June 3. "Our heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Mrs Nirmal Milkha Singh after battling with Covid-19," said PGIMER Director Jagat Ram in a statement. "Widely known for her multiple achievements in the sports arena and her extensive philanthropic works, she will be fondly remembered for her accomplishments on and off the field," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday condoled the demise of former Indian women national volleyball team captain Nirmal Milkha Singh (85), the wife of legendary 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh, as she passed away at a private hospital in Mohali after a battle against Covid-19.

Punjab CM Condoles Demise of Milkha’s Wife

In his condolence message, the Chief Minister said: “I am saddened to learn about the death of one of the iconic volleyball players who brought several laurels for the country thus making every Punjabi proud.” The remarkable services rendered by Nirmal Milkha Singh as Director of Sports for Women, Punjab, for the promotion of sports would be ever remembered by one and all, he said. Sharing his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved family, relatives, and friends, the Chief Minister prayed to the almighty to give the courage to bear the huge loss in this hour of grief and grant eternal peace to the departed soul.

(With inputs from IANS)