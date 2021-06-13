Legendary Olympian Milkha Singh’s wife Nirmal Kaur died at a Mohali hospital due to complications related to Covid-19 infection doctors confirmed on Sunday. Nirmal Kaur was also the former Indian women's volleyball team captain. She is survived by her husband a son and three daughters. We are deeply saddened to inform you that Mrs. Nirmal Milkha Singh passed away after a valiant battle against Covid at 4 p.m. today a statement from the Milkha Singh family said. Nirmal was brought to Fortis Hospital at Mohali on May 26. Covid-Positive Milkha Singh Is Now Stable Milkha Singh himself is being treated for Covid-related