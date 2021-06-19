Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh popularly known as 'Flying Sikh passed away in a local hospital here at 11.30 p.m. on Friday said a statement from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education &amp; Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh where he was being treated for Covid-related complications. Milkha was 91 and is survived by a son ace golfer Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters. He was born in Layalpur in undivided India and now in Pakistan. His love with athletics began after he enrolled himself with the EME Corps of the Indian Army. Six days ago on June 13 Milkha's wife Nirmal