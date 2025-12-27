Mickey Lee Dies At 35: What We Know About The Big Brother Contestant’s Cause Of Death

The death of Mickey Lee was confirmed by her family members in an Instagram post shared on December 26. Her GoFundMe page revealed that the 35-year-old reality star was hospitalised after "suffering a series of cardiac arrests."

35-year-old Mickey Lee, who was a contestant on the most recent season of the CBS reality show Big Brother passed away died on Christmas Day, i.e December 25. The death of Mickey Lee was confirmed by her family members in an Instagram post shared on December 26.

In a statement released on Friday, her family wrote on Instagram, "With profound sadness, the family of Mickey Lee announces her transition on Christmas in the early evening." It continued, "Mickey captured the hearts of audiences nationwide through her appearance on Big Brother, where her authenticity, strength and spirit left a lasting impression on fans and fellow cast members alike. She will be remembered for the joy she brought into the lives of so many and for the genuine connections she formed both on and off screen."

Mickey Lee Cause Of Death

At the time of the announcement, her family did not reveal any details about her cause of death. However, her GoFundMe page, which was created on December 22, revealed that the 35-year-old reality star was hospitalised after "suffering a series of cardiac arrests."

The event curator described the 35-year-old, "A vibrant, strategic, and unforgettable personality, Mickey captured the attention of fans with her energy, authenticity, and bold gameplay. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, and based in Atlanta, Georgia, she brought charm and fierce competition to the Big Brother house as an event curator and creative force."

The family members of Big Brother's alum have been left devastated by the untimely passing of Lee. After expressing their "deepest gratitude to everyone who has offered prayers, love and support," they have requested privacy as they go through the critical time of bereavement. The Instagram statement concluded with "Mickey's light, legacy and impact will never be forgotten."

What Is Cardiac Arrest?

A cardiac arrest is a medical emergency that occurs when the heart suddenly stops pumping. This means that blood stops flowing to the brain and other important organs, preventing it to receive adequte nutrient and oxygen to function normally. The National Institute of Health (NIH) explains, " Cardiac arrests are caused by certain types of arrhythmias that prevent the heart from pumping blood." The US health agency claims that about 9 out of 10 people who experience cardiac arrest outside of a hospital often die within minutes.

Symptoms Of Cardiac Arrest

Healthcare professionals claim that a person is likely to have cardiac arrest if they experience the following symptoms:

Passing out suddenly or losing consciousness

Finding difficulty in breathing

Unresponsive to shouting or shaking

Do not have a pulse

Tips To Prevent Cardiac Arrest

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), the best defense mechanism against heart disease is your lifestyle. It suggests the following tips to help prevent various risk factors such as heart disease, heart attack and stroke:

Commit to quitting smoking

Choose a healthy diet that includes vegetables, fruits and whole grains

Manage your blood cholesterol level by staying physically active

Manage your diabetes

Maintain a healthy weight

And get enough sleep every night for your heart health

