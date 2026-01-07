Michael Schumacher Death Update: Noted Author Dies At 75, What We Know About Cause of Death

Michael Schumacher, a Wisconsin author known for his biographies and Great Lakes shipwreck accounts, died at 75.

Michael Schumacher Death News Updates: Noter author Michael Schumacher breathed his last on December 29. The Wisconsin-based author, celebrated for his wide-ranging works, from biographies of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and musician Eric Clapton to detailed accounts of Great Lakes shipwrecks, was 75.

Michael Schumacher Cause of Death: What We Know So Far

His daughter, Emily Joy Schumacher, confirmed on Monday that her father passed away on December 29, though she did not disclose the cause of death

"My dad was a very generous person with people." She added, "He loved people. He loved talking to people. He loved listening to people. He loved stories. When I think of my dad, I think of him engaged in conversation, coffee in his hand and his notebook," she was quoted as saying.

Health Issues In Men After 70: What To Look Out For?

Although, the actual cause of death is not revealed yet. We checked with experts to know what are the most common life-threatening health issues that can strike men after crossing 70.

High blood pressure Diabetes Increased risk of cardiac issues, such as heart attack and cardiac arrest. Obesity that can lead to further health issues such as kidney damage, high cholesterol, etc.

Who Was Author Michael Schumacher?

Michael Schumacher produced such varied biographies as "Francis Ford Coppola: A Filmmaker's Life;" "Crossroads: The Life and Music of Eric Clapton;" and "Dharma Lion: A Biography of Allen Ginsberg" a prominent Beat Generation poet and writer.

TRENDING NOW

Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.