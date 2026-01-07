Michael Schumacher Death Update: Noted Author Dies At 75, What We Know About Cause of Death

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Michael Schumacher Death News Updates: Noter author Michael Schumacher breathed his last on December 29. The Wisconsin-based author, celebrated for his wide-ranging works, from biographies of filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and musician Eric Clapton to detailed accounts of Great Lakes shipwrecks, was 75.
His daughter, Emily Joy Schumacher, confirmed on Monday that her father passed away on December 29, though she did not disclose the cause of death
"My dad was a very generous person with people." She added, "He loved people. He loved talking to people. He loved listening to people. He loved stories. When I think of my dad, I think of him engaged in conversation, coffee in his hand and his notebook," she was quoted as saying.
Although, the actual cause of death is not revealed yet. We checked with experts to know what are the most common life-threatening health issues that can strike men after crossing 70.
Michael Schumacher produced such varied biographies as "Francis Ford Coppola: A Filmmaker's Life;" "Crossroads: The Life and Music of Eric Clapton;" and "Dharma Lion: A Biography of Allen Ginsberg" a prominent Beat Generation poet and writer.
