People with certain medical conditions, including obesity and type 2 diabetes, have an increased risk of severe COVID-19, and may require hospitalization, intensive care, or mechanical ventilation. The risk of death from the illness is also higher for these groups. Obesity and diabetes are today two conditions that are rampant in this world. According to data, around 16.2 million women globally have diabetes. This is bad news because they also constitute a high-risk group for COVID-19. The use of a medication that is relatively inexpensive, is readily available, and has a good safety profile might significantly reduce COVID-19-related mortality in this at-risk population.

A new study has now found an association between metformin and a significantly reduced mortality risk in women with type 2 diabetes or obesity who were hospitalized with COVID-19. Metformin is a first-line medication for treating type 2 diabetes and millions of people are put on this drug after diagnosis of diabetes. The study is published in The Lancet Healthy Longevity.

Metformin keeps inflammation in check

Visceral fat accumulating around organs may lead to insulin resistance, increasing the risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Meanwhile, visceral fat cells secrete inflammatory substances, such as interleukin-6 (IL-6), tumor necrosis factor-alpha (TNF-α), and D-dimer, which may be associated with severe COVID-19. People with type 2 diabetes also have increased levels of TNF-α, which contributes to insulin resistance. In addition, the anti-inflammatory cytokine IL-10 is present in lower levels in people with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

Metformin, a safe, effective and relatively inexpensive drug, elevates anti-inflammatory IL-10 levels while decreasing the inflammatory markers TNF-α and IL-6 in people with or without diabetes. Due to this drug’s anti-inflammatory effects and early reports of decreased COVID-19 mortality rates in people taking the drug, researchers at the University of Minnesota Medical School, in Minneapolis, and UnitedHealth Group (UHG), in Miami, decided to investigate whether metformin decreased COVID-19 death risk and whether any reduction would be sex-specific.

Women stand to gain more than men

Earlier studies found that metformin reduced inflammation more in women than in men. While effective therapies to mitigate the harm of the COVID-19 virus are being developed, it is important to also look to and evaluate commonly used medications with good safety profiles for their potential to combat the virus, say researchers. For the purpose of the study, researchers conducted a retrospective analysis of claims data from January 1 through June 7, 2020, from UHG’s Clinical Discovery Claims Database. This contains enrollment records, medical claims, laboratory results, and pharmacy claims for individuals of diverse ages, races, and ethnicities who had been admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 throughout the 50 states.

Almost 24 per cent reduction in mortality in women

All participants were above the age of 18 years, were obese, had type 2 diabetes. They also had at least 6 months of continuous enrollment in UHG during 2019. Each participant were admitted to hospital for treatment of COVID-19. Researchers analyzed the claims data of 6,256 individuals, with 3,923 in the non-metformin group and 2,333 in the metformin group. In the non-metformin group, the average age was 76 years, approximately 55 per cent were female, and 95 per cent had type 2 diabetes. In the metformin group, the average age was 73 years, approximately 48 per cent were female, and 99 per cent had type 2 diabetes. In all, 20.2 per cent of those in the non-metformin group died of COVID-19 during hospitalization, compared with 16.9 per cent of the metformin group.

The study did not show that metformin use significantly decreased COVID-19-related mortality in the overall group of men and women. However, the subgroup analysis of data by sex demonstrated a significant association between metformin use and decreased mortality in women. Among people with type 2 diabetes or obesity, the study found a 21–24 per cent reduction in mortality among women who had filled a metformin prescription before hospitalization, compared with women who had not.

