People with certain medical conditions including obesity and type 2 diabetes have an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and may require hospitalization intensive care or mechanical ventilation. The risk of death from the illness is also higher for these groups. Obesity and diabetes are today two conditions that are rampant in this world. According to data around 16.2 million women globally have diabetes. This is bad news because they also constitute a high-risk group for COVID-19. The use of a medication that is relatively inexpensive is readily available and has a good safety profile might significantly reduce COVID-19-related mortality in