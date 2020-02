Being active in nature can provide us many physiological and psychological benefits. © Shutterstock

A new research has praised a project that helps people with health problems including strokes or depression regain their independence. The project, Down to Earth, provides outdoor experiences on Gower – like forestry and building work – to bring back their confidence to return to work.

Researchers at Swansea University analysed its effectiveness of the project. One said it had a more lasting effect than the traditional clinical approach.

About the project and how it heals people?

Down to Earth is helping people with health problems, such as stroke survivors, recover faster. It offers courses to help people gain independence and confidence so that they can back into work or education.

Empathy and outdoor activities are a “vital part” of their confidence building process. The courses involve practical, outdoor work, professional guidance and being part of a team.

People learn forestry skills and how to make things outside like constructing buildings out of traditional materials like wood and mud.

Jason Davies, a psychologist at Swansea University, carried out independent research into the impact of eight-week courses. He found that those who attended the courses made significant gains, besides learning new skills. He said that it had a more lasting effect than the traditional clinical approach.

The healing powers of nature

Apart from giving us so many resources, nature can also help fight chronic diseases, relieve stress and depression, promote faster healing, and stronger immune systems. Being active in nature can provide us many physiological and psychological benefits. Forest bathing- a sojourn amidst nature- is one such practice that will make you thank nature once again.

Originated in Japan, this recreational practice involves taking a forest excursion for relaxation. Forest bathing, called shinrin-yoku in Japanese, comes with amazing health benefits. These include: