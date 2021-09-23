Menstrual Changes Post Covid Vaccination Possible; Know The Side Effects That Might Occur

Reports have suggested that Covid-19 vaccines can lead to menstrual changes in women. But what does it mean for fertility and women's health? Here's everything you need to know.

After battling the Covid-19 for over a year, the world finally received vaccines that were being administered in various parts of the country. With over 5.9 billion doses administered across the globe, people are also complaining about side effects. While fever, fatigue and nausea are some of the common side effects of the Covid-19 vaccines, some women are experiencing disruptions in their menstrual cycle. Experts also claim that women in the UK are reporting period problems post-vaccination.

Possible Link Between Menstrual Cycles And Covid Vaccines

According to a new article published in the peer-reviewed British Medical Journal (BMJ), there may be a link between changes in menstrual cycles and Covid vaccinations, and the issue needs to be investigated further. One of the authors of the study, Dr Victoria Male from Imperial College London said that the problem has done so with the body's immune response, rather than the vaccine.

For the study, researchers have gathered over 140,000 accounts from persons who have experienced a change in their period after vaccination. "Menstrual changes have been reported after both mRNA and adenovirus vectored Covid-19 vaccines, suggesting that if there is a connection, it is likely to be a result of the immune response to vaccination rather than a specific vaccine component," she wrote.

No Evidence That Covid-19 Vaccine Adversely Affects Fertility

Over 30,000 vaccinated women have reported period difficulties, including alterations in their menstrual cycle, according to Dr Male. However, the specialist pointed out that most people's periods return to normal the following cycle, and that there is no evidence that Covid-19 immunization has a deleterious effect on fertility.

Dr Manjiri Mehta, Consultant Gynecologist & Obstetrician, Hiranandani Hospital Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital says, "People must understand that vaccines are, safe and effective and there is enough data to back that. Vaccine hesitancy among young women is mainly driven by false claims. There is no proof or strong evidence that clearly says COVID19 vaccines could harm chances of future pregnancy among women. Moreover, the menstrual cycle can be affected by immune activation in response to any stimulation, including not only COVID but any other vaccination. This returns to normal by the next cycle."

Don't Be Hesitant To Get Vaccinated Against Covid

"It is also important to note that if a definite link between the menstrual cycle and vaccination is confirmed, then this information will allow women to plan for potentially altered cycles. For this, clear and trusted information is extremely crucial for those who rely on being able to predict their menstrual cycles to either achieve or avoid pregnancy. As of now, there is no significant data available to confirm or deny direct relation between COVID19 vaccination & change in menstrual pattern," Dr Manjri continued.

Further confirming that Covid-19 vaccines do not harm future pregnancy, Dr Neha Karve, Consultant Obstetrics & Gynecology, Hiranandani Hospital, Vashi-A Fortis Network Hospital says, "It is important to note that the menstrual cycle can be affected by immune activation in response to various stimuli, including viral infection. Most women who report a change to their period after vaccination find that it returns to normal the following cycle, and importantly, there is no evidence that COVID19 vaccination adversely affects fertility. Therefore, women should not be worried. Women should not believe in false claims and be hesitant to get vaccinated as COVID19 vaccines do not harm future pregnancy."