Meningococcal Disease Outbreak In The US: Most Affected Are Gay And Bisexual Men

Recently a significant number of gay and bisexual men of the United States have been reported to contract a disease called meningococcal. According to CDC, at least 24 gay and bisexual men have it and 6 people have died due to it. This disease is predominantly caused by a bacterium. If proper preventive measures and care are not taken, this disease can be deadly. It can infect the lining of the brain, spinal cord and blood stream. The best preventive measure recommended by doctors is getting vaccinated against the disease. The CDC says that a vaccine is readily available and people can access it by contacting a doctor, community health center or the local health departments.
It has not clearly been stated when exactly the symptoms might appear, but experts believe that they may appear very suddenly. Symptoms include:
The symptoms might first start like normal influenza but can worsen very quickly.
As a response to the sudden outbreak of meningococcal disease, the CDC has issued certain guidelines especially for gays, bisexual and other men who have sexual relations or contacts with other men.
This disease is contagious, and a person must take care to be safe. But the silver lining of this disease is that it is not as contagious as the common cold or flu. The germs that cause influenza are different. Bacteria cannot spread through casual contact or through air.
Meningococcal is not a new disease, but the recent outbreak and death of six people due to it is alarming, doctors state that you should be cautious and urgently follow the guidelines.
