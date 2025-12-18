Select Language

Meher Castelino, First Femina Miss India, Passes Away At 81

Meher Castelino, India's first Femina Miss India, has passed away at 81. Know what are common health problems elderly women face when they are in their 80's.

Written by Muskan Gupta |Updated : December 18, 2025 3:22 PM IST

The Indian pageant and fashion world is mourning the passing of Meher Castelino, the country's first Femina Miss India and a well-known fashion journalist. She was 81. She was a fashion pioneer who inspired generations of Indian women to enter the public glare with confidence and aspiration.

Meher Castelino Passes Away At 81

The Femina Miss India Organisation paid tribute to her death on social media. The group described Castelino as a trailblazer, stating that she "opened doors, set standards, and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly". As the first Femina Miss India winner, her victory marked a watershed moment in the history of Indian pageantry.

The official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India posted, "With profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of Meher Castelino, Femina Miss India 1964 and the very first Femina Miss India. A true trailblazer, she opened doors, set standards and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly. A pioneer in the truest sense, her legacy lives on through the journeys she made possible and the dreams she helped shape. Our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace and her legacy forever shine. Our late Femina Miss India 1964, Meher Castelino, embodied an unmatched aura of grace, dignity and quiet strength."

They further wrote, "A true trailblazer of her time, she not only made her mark in the fashion industry but also paved the way for generations of women who followed on this very stage. Her presence redefined elegance, and her journey became a beacon of inspiration for countless dreams. Her legacy lives on through the values she stood for. We honour Meher ji by carrying forward her quiet grace, resilience and timeless elegance in everything we do."

Common Health Issues Women Often Face In Their 80s

The most common health problems elderly women face when they are in their 80s are as follows:

Osteoporosis and Bone Fractures

As one gets older, bone density lowers considerably, and the fracture risk is therefore high, particularly hip, spine, and wrist fractures.

Arthritis and Joint Pain

Wear-and-tear arthritis leads to stiffness, swelling and long-lasting pains, thus making daily tasks challenging.

Heart Disease

The elderly women who are in their 80s are more likely to experience high blood pressure, heart failure and irregular heart rhythms.

Vision Problems

Secular degeneration of eyesight (cataracts, glaucoma), and macular degeneration in old age may lead to falls.

Hearing Loss

Communication disabilities and social isolation are the possible consequences of age-related hearing loss (presbycusis).

Diabetes

Diabetes type 2 is prevalent and can deteriorating when other illnesses are not managed.

Urinary Incontinence

Bladder problems are common because of the weakening of pelvis muscles and hormone shift.

Depression and Loneliness

Mental health can be impacted by loss of autonomy, lack of social interaction, and chronic diseases.

Digestive Problems

The number of constipation, acid reflux, and poor appetite is characteristic of slower digestion and drugs.

Sleep Disorders

Lack of sleep and disturbed sleep patterns are common with old age and any factors associated with health complications.

