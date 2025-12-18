Meher Castelino, First Femina Miss India, Passes Away At 81

The Indian pageant and fashion world is mourning the passing of Meher Castelino, the country's first Femina Miss India and a well-known fashion journalist. She was 81. She was a fashion pioneer who inspired generations of Indian women to enter the public glare with confidence and aspiration.

The Femina Miss India Organisation paid tribute to her death on social media. The group described Castelino as a trailblazer, stating that she "opened doors, set standards, and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly". As the first Femina Miss India winner, her victory marked a watershed moment in the history of Indian pageantry.

The official Instagram handle of Femina Miss India posted, "With profound sorrow, we mourn the passing of Meher Castelino, Femina Miss India 1964 and the very first Femina Miss India. A true trailblazer, she opened doors, set standards and laid the foundation for generations of women to dream fearlessly. A pioneer in the truest sense, her legacy lives on through the journeys she made possible and the dreams she helped shape. Our heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and loved ones. May her soul rest in peace and her legacy forever shine. Our late Femina Miss India 1964, Meher Castelino, embodied an unmatched aura of grace, dignity and quiet strength."

They further wrote, "A true trailblazer of her time, she not only made her mark in the fashion industry but also paved the way for generations of women who followed on this very stage. Her presence redefined elegance, and her journey became a beacon of inspiration for countless dreams. Her legacy lives on through the values she stood for. We honour Meher ji by carrying forward her quiet grace, resilience and timeless elegance in everything we do."

