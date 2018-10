For those who meditate regularly and are also suffering from chronic pain, this is great news. You may be able to keep away from using addictive opioid painkillers to get relief from pain. A new research has highlighted that meditation may help those suffering from chronic pain can detach themselves from opioid painkillers which are addictive and may even lead to death, stated a recent media report. A whopping number of people died of opioid overdoses in the last few years, claim the doctors.

According to experts, although the prescription painkiller, OxyContin have had been one of the chief contributors to the ongoing opioid epidemic, the drug is still the most popular first line treatment of pain. This is what the media report points out.

In order to help the scientists, develop alternative treatments, this new study conducted by the Hospital for Special Surgery, New York showed that meditation cam help patients manage pain with minimal medication.

“Opioid misuse and addiction are a major public health issue in the United States, and approximately 70% of individuals who use opioids on a long-term basis have a musculoskeletal disorder, such as low back pain or arthritis”, reportedly said one of the new study’s authors, Dr Maggie Wimmer of Hospital for Special Surgery.

According to experts, the doctors in the west have already started adopting and recommending side effect-free alternative practices including meditation and mindful breathing as complimentary treatment to pain.