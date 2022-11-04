Medical Negligence On Rise? Injured Man Left Unattended, Pregnant Woman Dies With Twins After Hospital Denies Admission

The short video shows the unconscious man’s head covered with blood and a dog could be seen moving around him. The video also shows the empty ward with no medical staff to be seen around

Allegedly, the woman was denied admission because she couldn't produce the 'mother's health card and other credentials. Reports are also suggesting that instead of treating the woman, she was referred to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru

Medical negligence has always been a topical concern in the country. Every day new videos surface on social media making people question the quality of healthcare being received in the country. It has not even been a month since the incident when a private hospital in Prayagraj came under scrutiny for reportedly transfusing fruit juice to a patient suffering from dengue in place of platelets. While the case is just a drop in the ocean, two fresh incidents have been creating some outrage on social media, lately.

In an incident reported from Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar, an injured man has been captured in a video lying on the hospital floor unattended and in another incident, a destitute pregnant woman from Tamil Nadu was reportedly denied admission to a Karnataka hospital where she was taken when the labour pain kicked in. The woman passed away along with the twins on Thursday.

Loss of three lives

A woman in her mid-thirties and her twin babies passed away during delivery at home following her being allegedly denied entry to a Karnataka hospital in the Tumakuru district. Allegedly, the woman was denied admission because she couldn't produce the 'mother's health card and other credentials. Reports are also suggesting that instead of treating the woman, she was referred to Victoria hospital in Bengaluru. Having less money and time, the woman reportedly delivered a baby at her home following which she bled profusely and died while giving birth to the second baby. Reportedly, the twins also died. The District Health Officer has suggested the suspension of some nursing staff and the on-duty doctor. As per the district surgeon, the woman was taken inside the labour room but she refused to be examined.

TRENDING NOW

Man lying unattended on floor

The incident reported from UP's Kushinagar showed an injured man captured in a video where he could be seen covered in a blood pool and lying on the floor of an emergency ward. The video went viral on social media and sparked some outrage. The short video shows the unconscious man's head covered with blood and a dog could be seen moving around him. The video also shows the empty ward with no medical staff to be seen around. In defence, the doctor-in-charge of the hospital has said that the injured man was heavily drunk and had fallen off the bed multiple times since the time he was admitted. As per the doctor, the attending doctor and the ward boy on duty were attending another emergency when the video was shot.

RECOMMENDED STORIES