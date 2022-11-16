Medical Negligence At Peak: Chennai Teen Having Ligament Tear Passes Away Due To Surgical Complications

As per reports, the prolonged pressure created by the bandage resulted in restricted blood flow to the leg which further caused complications

In a disturbing incident, a teen football player died of multiple organ failure allegedly caused by medical negligence. The incident has been reported from a government hospital in Chennai where the deceased was admitted after suffering a ligament tear. Reportedly, the 17-year-old girl underwent an amputation of one leg, following which she died of complications.

Reportedly, the deceased was admitted to the Government Peripheral Hospital of Chennai where she was supposed to undergo an arthroscopic ligament repair procedure. The deceased passed away on Tuesday at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital where she was on life support for one last week. Two attending doctors have been suspended for medical negligence. The incident attracted political attention and the opposition parties were seen questioning the governing DMK government to explain the mishap.

Botched-up surgery?

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian informed that the deceased identified as Priya was admitted to the hospital after she had suffered a ligament tear in her right leg. The minister informed that after the girl underwent the ligament repair procedure, a compression bandage was applied to prevent bleeding. As per reports, the prolonged pressure created by the bandage resulted in restricted blood flow to the leg which further caused complications. Allegedly, the doctors had failed to notice the pressure created by the bandage. Reportedly, the girl's brother said that despite repeated bouts of unbearable pain, the healthcare providers didn't look for the reason behind the pain and instead tried numbing it with painkillers. As a result of arising complications, the girl was then referred to another hospital on November 8 where she underwent amputation of her leg. The complications caused by the mismanagement of her condition went out of control and the girl was kept on life support in the intensive care unit of the second hospital. The family has alleged that a 'botched-up surgery' took their child's life.

Multiple organ failure

The girl died of multiple organ failure when her vital organs like kidney, liver and heart failed. As reported by a leading media outlet, doctors from the hospital had informed the muscle breakdown had increased myoglobin protein in the urine. There were also elevated levels of creatinine in her blood that caused the renal failure. This had reportedly caused other parameters like blood pressure to drop. Reportedly, the deceased was kept on dialysis but her condition had deteriorated to an unrecoverable stage.

