There's no doubt that good nutrition is essential to maintain good health status. We might be seeing a dip in the cases, but that doesn't mean the pandemic is over. With the fear of the coronavirus, the virus that causes Covid-19, still lingers on our heads, we need to keep our guard up in every way possible to mitigate the risk of contracting the deadly disease.

One of the most important factors that might help you decrease the risk is your diet. But it takes the right foods to fuel your immune system to fight the microscopic villain, coronavirus. A survey of six countries based on self-reported symptoms has found that it might be more beneficial for people who ate plant-based and fish-based diets as it might lower the risk of developing a moderate or severe form of Covid-19.

Eating A Plant-Based And Fish-Based Diet May Reduce Covid-19 Severity

According to the survey published in the journal BMJ Nutrition Prevention & Health, vegetarian and fish-based diets were linked to a 73 per cent and 59 per cent lower risk of serious illness, respectively. Several studies have shown that nutrition plays an important role in the severity of coronavirus infection, its symptoms and duration.

The survey included the responses of 2,884 frontline doctors and nurses with extensive exposure to SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing the disease Covid-19. The online survey took place between July and September 2020. It was based on the results of a 47-item food frequency questionnaire as well as the severity of any COVID-19 illnesses the participants had. They also considered other factors like personal background, medical history, medication use and lifestyle.

The team created diverse diets which combined plant-based diets – richer in vegetables, legumes, and nuts. It was lower in chicken, red and processed meats – pescatarian/plant-based diets with extra fish or shellfish, and low carb high protein diets.

Key Findings

As per the survey results, 568 respondents experienced symptoms consistent with Covid-19 infection or has no symptoms but a positive Covid-19 swab test. Around 2,316 people indicated they didn’t have any symptoms or had not tested positive for anything. According to the researchers, 138 of the 568 patients had moderate to severe Covid-19 infection, while the other 430 had very mild to mild infection.

Respondents who stated they ate plant-based diets or plant-based/fish diets had a 73% and 59% decreased risk of moderate to severe COVID-19 infection, respectively. People who ate a low-carb high-protein diet had nearly four times the odds of moderate to severe Covid-19 infection as compared to those who ate a plant-based diet. The results remained the same when weight (BMI) and co-existing medical conditions were taken into account. They also pointed out that men outnumbered women in the study, so the findings may not apply to women.

Why A Meat-Free Diet Protect You Against Covid-19 Infection?

The researchers highlighted the importance of these diets for Covid-19 patients said that plant-based diets are high in nutrients, including phytochemicals, vitamins and minerals, all of which are essential for the proper functioning of the immune system. Fish, on the other hand, is a rich source of vitamin D and omega-3 fatty acids, both of which have anti-inflammatory properties.

“Our results suggest that a healthy diet rich in nutrient-dense foods may be considered for protection against severe COVID-19,” the researchers noted. They further highlighted that a high-quality diet is important for mounting an adequate immune response, which will reduce the susceptibility as well as the severity of the disease.

However, the researchers cautioned that the study is observational and does not prove a causal link between nutrition and COVID-19 severity, so the findings should be interpreted with caution.

(with inputs from agencies)