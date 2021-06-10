There’s no doubt that good nutrition is essential to maintain good health status. We might be seeing a dip in the cases but that doesn’t mean the pandemic is over. With the fear of the coronavirus the virus that causes Covid-19 still lingers on our heads we need to keep our guard up in every way possible to mitigate the risk of contracting the deadly disease. One of the most important factors that might help you decrease the risk is your diet. But it takes the right foods to fuel your immune system to fight the microscopic villain coronavirus. A