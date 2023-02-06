Measles-Rubella Vaccination Drive For Children To Re-start In Delhi After 4 Years

After four years, the health department of Delhi has decided to re-start the campaign to vaccinate children for Measles and Rubella disease.

After four years, the health department of Delhi has decided to re-start the campaign to vaccinate children for Measles and Rubella disease.

In 2019, Delhi's Measles-Rubella vaccination campaign was stopped because parents had complained that no informed consent was taken from them before vaccinating children. This had turned into a court case and that is why the campaign was halted immediately. However, recently the health department is starting a month-long campaign this year with an aim to vaccinate all children between the age of six months and five years. All the children will be vaccinated irrespective of their prior vaccination status. The vaccination drive was re-started right after cases of measles started increasing in some of the states of India including Delhi.

What Is The Target Of The Campaign?

This campaigns aim is to vaccinate one-fifth that of the 55.5 lakh children between the ages of six months and 15 years who were supposed to get the vaccine in a school-based drive in 2019. According to reports, these children will no longer be vaccinated in schools. The Delhi health department stated that vaccines will only be administered only through its hospitals and dispensaries to circumvent the issue of informed consent. They have opted to vaccinate almost 10.76 lakh eligible children through this method.

According to reports, an official of the health department said, "Instead of schools, the vaccine will be available only in hospitals and dispensaries, so consent will be assumed for those who turn up to get it. We will vaccinate only those accompanied by their parents or guardians."

Officials also said that the campaign has limited to vaccinate children below the age of five years because it is easier to keep a track of them. Children under age five already visit the hospitals with their parents. Aside from dispensaries and hospital, this campaign will also be carried out to vaccinate children through anganwadi centers and resident welfare organizations among others.