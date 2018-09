The Jammu Kashmir state government is all set to roll out its measles and rubella (MR) vaccination campaign across the state from today. This campaign aims to cover around 38 lakh school children, starting with a school for differently-abled children at Solina Srinagar. All enrolled students are supposed to get the vaccination today, stated a recent media report. According to the same report, other schools across the state are also about to begin the MR vaccination.

The vaccination campaign that will end on October 20, 2018 will provide a single shot of Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccine to about 37.7 lakh children belonging to the age bracket of 9 months and 15 years.

Dr Samir Mattoo, director at Family Welfare MCH and Immunisation, J&K, reportedly said: “Schools across Kashmir have coordinated with chief medical officers (CMOs) of their areas and prepared a schedule for vaccination in their institutes. “All schools have already prepared a schedule and communicated with the parents about the vaccination.”

The media reports highlighted that this vaccination campaign marks the introduction of the rubella vaccine in childhood immunisation program for the first time in the country. Rubella, popularly known as German measles is a mild infection but can severely affect pregnant mothers with adverse consequences.