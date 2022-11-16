live

Measles Outbreak Sweeps Mumbai: How Big Is The Threat For Other Parts of The Country?

In the last couple of weeks, Mumbai has seen a sharp rise in measles virus infection cases. Scroll down to understand how big is the threat for other parts of the country.

After fighting the deadly SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19 for over two years, India is now in the grip of a measles attack. The condition is a severe viral respiratory illness that is marked by a prodrome of fever (can go as high as 105 F) and persistent cough, malaise, coryza, and conjunctivitis. These symptoms are followed by a maculopapular rash. The rash usually appears about 10-14 days after a person is exposed to the virus.

According to the reports, between September and October, the city logged a total of 84 cases of measles virus infection cases. Mostly reported from the M-East ward that covers Govandi.

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com, the experts said that people across the country have suffered a lot due to the COVID virus and the infection has weakened the body's immunity to a great extent which is why everyone should remain vigilant about such virus attacks and track the symptoms from the early stages to prevent any unpleasant situation.

What is a measles infection? The condition is also known as khasra, and is considered one of the highly contagious viral diseases which attacks children mostly. It is also one of the leading causes of death and disability among young kids. It can spread through coughing and sneezing, and also through respiratory droplets of an infected person.

