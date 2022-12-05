Measles Outbreak Should Not Be Taken Lightly, Says Taskforce Chairperson Subhash Salunkhe

Measles outbreak in states should not be taken lightly. Chairperson of measles taskforce have already initiated the steps to curb the spread.

The taskforce appointed to prevent the further spread of measles in Maharashtra held its first meeting today and the chairperson of this taskforce is Subhash Salunkhe. During this meeting he stated that the spread of this viral disease should not be take lightly at all. The state of Maharashtra has recorded almost 823 cases and 18 death this year alone. This high number of cases and fatalities is unusual.

Although the outbreak of measles disease is not completely abnormal but the rate of fatalities have certainly been more than other years. This year, infants have been on the receiving end of this disease and it has been impacting the one's who have not been vaccinated. Other states too are reporting similar cases which is also highly unusual. The aim of the taskforce is to issue a revised standard treatment protocol and take measures to mobilize community participation.

Aims Of The Taskforce

As death numbers are likely to go up, a worrisome situation has been perceived. At the taskforce meeting, they will discuss the plan of action, which includes:

Community mobilization

Ensuring people staying in slum areas are convinced about measles vaccination.

In areas where there is low vaccine acceptance and resistance, they are now trying to reach out through leaders and private practitioners.

They will also refine the standard treatment protocols and share those with pediatricians and practitioners.

The focus will be on early referral.

Though a majority of the cases were being reported from Mumbai initially, we are now reporting cases from various districts, including Jalgaon, Dhule, and Buldhana, and reports say that the cases are likely to be reported from rural areas of Maharashtra as well. Ahmedabad in the state of Gujarat has reported suspected cases apart from other regions on the borders of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh," said health officials. They also reiterated the necessity for Maharashtra to make measles a notifiable disease.