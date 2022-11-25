live

Measles Outbreak: Over 200 Cases, Death Tally Reaches 13

Measles is more contagious than COVID and can cause serious complications especially in children who are under five years of age.

A measles outbreak in Mumbai has claimed lives of at least 13 children. The city has reported more than 200 cases in the past two months. The recent death reported is of an eight year old infant from Eastern Mumbai who was reportedly suffering from the disease and passed away in a city hospital on Thursday.

As per reports, the child who died on Thursday had developed symptoms like fever, cold, cough, rashes and labored breathing on Sunday following which he was admitted. By Monday, the child's health further deteriorated and he was put on life support. The child reportedly died from multiple organ failure.

The first death was reported in October when three children had died from the disease within 48 hours. Measles is more contagious than COVID and can cause serious complications especially in children who are under five years of age.

As per a report jointly published by WHO and CDC, nearly 40 million children had missed a measles vaccine dose in 2021. Around 22 countries have witnessed disruptive measles outbreak in the last year.

