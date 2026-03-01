Measles Outbreak LIVE Updates: US Surpassed 1,100 Fresh Cases In Two Months - Expect More Deaths Next, Says Officials

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Measles Outbreak LIVE Updates: The US has recorded more than 1,100 measles cases so far this year, according to data published Friday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It's a troubling milestone that has many in public health bracing for the worst. According to the CDC, out of every 1,000 children who are infected with measles, one may develop encephalitis, which is a dangerous swelling of the brain. Up to 3 out of every 1,000 infected children will die. The US is on track for another record-breaking year for measles: The number of measles cases reported in the first eight weeks of the year 1,136 as of February 26, according to CDC data is already six times more than typical for an entire year. A tracker from the Johns Hopkins University Center for Outbreak Response Innovation has tallied an even higher the annual case total than the CDC. Stay tuned with us for all the latest updates.
