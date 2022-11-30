Measles Outbreak: Kerala Reports 160 Fresh Cases

Kerala reports 160 fresh cases of measles, officials say adequate actions are already underway.

Kerala has reported a recent outbreak of about 160 fresh cases of measles disease. The worst hit district in the state is Malappuram. As per reports, no death cases have been reported yet. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has appointed an expert team to investigate the outbreak in Kerala. The team is supposed to meet the health secretary today to discuss the game plan further.

However, certain precautionary measures have also been specified by the government to stop the further spread of this disease. Children who have not been vaccinated are especially vulnerable to this diseases and it is extremely important that parents ensure that their kids are fully vaccinated.

Actions Taken By Officials

The Health Minister of Kerala said to agencies that when measles was reported in Malappuram, the area had already been alerted about the disease and surveillance measures had also begun. Last week, a meeting was held between the states medical health officers the precautionary measures of Jayapura area was also discussed separately. A public friendly measure to protect everyone against measles is being implemented by he health department and that includes the participation of peoples representatives. A campaign especially focused to discourage reluctance against vaccination will also be held.

As per the information provided by the health department of Kerala, sufficient quantities of MR vaccine and Vitamin A syrup have been made available for people in the affected region. This viral disease mostly impacts small children and recently this diseases has resulted in many fatalities in the state of Maharashtra. Children who are between the age range of six months and three years are especially vulnerable. In order to tackle the spread of this disease in the country, a team comprising of experts have also been deployed in the states of Gujarat, Kerala and Jharkhand. This team is supposed to observe whether or not there is a further spread of the disease and also report the numbers.

