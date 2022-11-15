Measles Outbreak In Mumbai Takes The Life Of One-Year-Old Boy

Mumbai is currently grappling with a deadly measles outbreak which has claimed the life of a one-year-old boy.

Mumbai city is grappling with a sudden outbreak of measles disease which has turned deadly especially for children. Amid the spread of the viral infection a one-year-old boy also died due to this infection says reports. According to the civic officials, a total of 126 children have been infected with the diseases so far this year. Almost 99 of them have been infected since September alone. Some parts of Mumbai are experiencing a more intense outbreak than others. The one-year-old toddler who recently passed away was admitted to the hospital and was undergoing treatment during which he died on Monday. Doctors say that the child died due to septicemia with acute renal failure with measles bronchopneumonia.'

During the month of October, three children of age 5, 3.5 and 13 months reportedly lost their lives within a span of 48 hours after contracting the viral disease. A door to door surveillance is being conducted by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to identify any suspected cases of measles infection among children.

Keep Your Toddler Safe From Measles Outbreak

Here are some necessary steps all parents should take.

Make sure you children are all vaccinated. The first vaccine can be give to them when they are 12-15 months old.

Make sure you also give your children the booster dose. This can be given to them when they are around 4 to 6 years old.

Another vaccine called the mumps-rubella-varicella (MMRV) vaccine, should also be given to children. This vaccine is available from age 12 months to 12 years.

Make sure you consult your pediatrician regarding the vaccines for your toddler. Ensure that all the children have been vaccinated. If they are, there is hardly any risk of contracting the infection. But also note that the measles vaccine is made of the live measles virus and this vaccine could have negative repercussions on children with immune problems or children who are receiving medication which are made to suppress the immune system. These children should not be given this vaccine.

