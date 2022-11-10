Measles Outbreak In Mumbai: How To Protect Your Child Against This Highly Contagious Illness

Mumbai is currently grappling with a deadly measles outbreak which has claimed the life of a one-year-old boy.

Nearly 30 cases of measles have been confirmed in Mumbai. Watch out for the measles symptoms in children.

A three-member expert team has been constituted to assess the measles outbreak in Mumbai. The team will assist the state health authorities in setting up public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to control the upsurge in cases of measles in the city.

Dr. Anubhav Srivastava, Deputy Director, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), NCDC, will be leading the team, which also has experts from Lady Hardinge Medical College (LHMC), New Delhi and Regional Office for Health and Family Welfare, Pune.

The BMC had confirmed an outbreak of measles following the dead of three children in Govandi, who reportedly died in a span of 48 hours due to complications from the contagious disease. The children (two brothers aged 5 and 3 and their 14-month-old cousin) died between 26 and 27 October. The families of the deceased told the civic body that the children had developed fever and rashes. Post this incident, the BMC launched a special measles surveillance in the area.

Till Tuesday, the BMC had confirmed 29 measles cases in the city. Most of these children have characteristics symptoms of measles such as rash, fever and watery eyes, the civic body said. Concerningly, 50 per cent of the young patients are fully vaccinated against measles. However, the three children who died had not received the vaccine, according to media reports.

Protect Your Child Against Measles

Getting vaccinated is believed to be the best way to prevent measles. Hence, the BMC is appealing to parents to complete measles vaccination for their children. The World Health organization (WHO) recommends that all children should be given 2 doses of measles vaccine, either alone, or in a measles-rubella (MR) or measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) combination. The first measles shot is given at 9-12 months of age and the second dose at 16-24 months of age.

Measles (Khasra) is a contagious viral disease that can be spread through contact with an infected person via sneezing and coughing. The symptoms usually appear after 10-12 days of infection, and these include rashes, high fever, red watery eyes, and running nose. The disease is common among children under 5 years of age.

The viral infection can lead to complications like blindness, encephalitis, severe diarrhea, pneumonia. Poor nourishment, Vitamin A deficiency and HIV/ AIDS can increase the severity of the disease. Measles is identified as one of the leading causes of death and disability among young children.

