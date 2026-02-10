Measles Outbreak Explodes in Mongolia: Over 14,000 Infected As Children Face High Fever, Pneumonia, Brain Swelling Risk | Highlights

Measles Outbreak Hits Mongolia: As per reports, over 14,000 have been infected so far. Experts have warned about the warning signs, such as high grade fever, pneumonia, unusual brain swelling, and sore throat. Read on to know more about this virus, and why its so deadly.

Measles Outbreak In Mangolia: After battling COVID-19 virus for over 7 years, Mongolia is now facing a fresh challenge - measles outbreak. According to the country's National Centre for Communicable Diseases (NCCD) latest report, the total number of measles cases in Mongolia has increased to 14,123.

The authorities have also stated that the majority of new measles infections were among school-age children who had had only one shot of the measles vaccine, the NCCD said in a statement.

In view of this, the NCCD advised parents to protect their children from a potentially severe disease by getting them two doses of the measles vaccine. Measles is one of the world's most contagious diseases, spread by contact with infected nasal or throat secretions (coughing or sneezing) or breathing the air that was breathed by someone with measles. The virus remains active and contagious in the air or on infected surfaces for up to two hours. For this reason, it is very infectious. One person infected by measles can generate up to 18 secondary infections, Xinhua news agency reported.

What Is Measles?

Measles, also known as rubeola, is a common childhood disease which is caused by the measles virus (MeV), a single-stranded, enveloped RNA virus from the genus Morbillivirus within the family Paramyxoviridae. It is also commonly referred to as the rubeola virus. This highly contagious pathogen exclusively infects humans, spreading through air-borne respiratory droplets.

How does it travel from one individual to another? Measles is very contagious. It spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. You can get measles just by being in a room where a person with measles has been. This can happen even up to 2 hours after that person has left.

What Are The Symptoms of Measles?

How do you know if you are infected with the measles virus? Here are some warning signs that the body may show when it infected with the measles.

According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, measles symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after contact with the virus. Common measles symptoms include:

High fever (may spike to more than 104 F) Cough Runny nose (coryza) Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis) Rash

Other Complications: Measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years of age. Common complications are ear infections and diarrhea. Serious complications include pneumonia and encephalitis.

How Deadly Is Measles?

Considering the current situation with back-to-back viral outbreaks happening in different pockets of the world. People are questioning the deadly nature of the virus. Here is what CDC says about the lethal virus - "Some people think of measles as just a little rash and fever that clear up in a few days. But measles can cause serious health complications, especially in children younger than 5 years old. Measles is highly contagious. If one person has it, up to 9 out of 10 people nearby will become infected if they are not protected. The best protection against measles is measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. MMR vaccine provides long-lasting protection against all strains of measles."

What Are The Prevention Tips: What To Know

The only way to stay safe from measles is by getting the vaccination done. Experts say that in order to protect yourself from measles, the only fighting tool is the vaccine. Here is what the CDC says - "The best way to protect against measles is with the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine. MMR is safe and effective. Two doses of MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing measles; one dose is about 93% effective. Prevent measles and talk to your healthcare provider about the MMR vaccine, especially if planning to travel."

Disclaimer: This article is meant to provide information regarding the measles virus. Make sure to consult a doctor or an expert immediately if you experience any of the symptoms mentioned above. Remember, awareness is the key to eliminating these deadly killers from the world.

