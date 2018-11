The main ingredient in ecstasy is MDMA, it makes humans more likely to cooperate, but those who are trustworthy researchers said on Monday. The study was published in The Journal of Neuroscience. According to the Times Now report, the researcher reportedly said their findings could help the treatment of psychiatric conditions such as PTSD.

In Britain, the status of MDMA is as a Class A drug, but it is widely consumed due to the heightened sense of empathy, energy and pleasure it arouses in users.

The drug contains neurotransmitters chemical messengers for the brain that are known to be linked to behaviour and mood. But currently, scientists understand very little about how these affect social interactions.

The researchers at the King's College London studied twenty adult men who were given a placebo pill or a typical recreational dose of MDMA. Then they were asked to complete a set of tasks while images of their brain activity were taken with an MRI scanner.

The team found that participants on MDMA were more willing to cooperate than those given the placebo. But they became more with players whom they perceived as trustworthy, based on observations of the previous choices of the other player.

Mitul Mehta, from King’s Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, reportedly told AFP “We thought MDMA might make you think that other people are more trustworthy. And we were wrong. Actually, it didn’t change one bit what you thought of the other person, but it did change your behaviour towards them. It’s not that MDMA is giving you rose-tinted glasses and therefore you’re behaving differently, it’s actually keeping your glasses clear and you still think an untrustworthy person is untrustworthy.”