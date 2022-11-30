Maternal Mortality Ratio Falls To 97 In 2018-20, Value Drops By 33 Since 2014

The Maternal Mortality Ratio has decreased by a scale of 33. The ratio has dropped to 97 per lakh live births in 2018-20 from 103 per lakh live births in 2017-19 and 130 in the year 2014-16. There has been a 33-mark decline in the ratio since 2014, as per the 'Special Bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2018-20' published by the Office of the Registrar General of India (ORGI).

WHO defines maternal mortality as the death of a woman from pregnancy-related causes during pregnancy or within 42 days of pregnancy, expressed as a ratio to 100,000 live births in the population being studied.

Records

As per the recent data released, some states have shown lower maternal mortality rates as compared to the past data. Among the states having lower ratios are Andhra Pradesh (45), Telangana (43), Karnataka (69), Kerala (19) and Tamil Nadu (54).

"To understand the maternal mortality situation in the country better and to map the changes that have taken place, especially at the regional levels, states have been categorised into three groups namely, 'Empowered Action Group' (EAG) states comprising Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh & Uttarakhand and Assam; 'Southern' states which include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu; and 'Other' states covering the remaining states/UTs; as was done in the previous reports. It is heartening that the Maternal Mortality Ratio in India has declined over the years to 97 in 2018-20 from 103 in 2017-19 and 130 in 2014-2016," reads the ORGI special bulletin.

Maternal Mortality Rate

The maternal mortality rate is considered to be high if it is greater than or equal to 300 maternal deaths per 100 000 live births and extremely high if it is greater than or equal to 1000 maternal deaths per 100 000 live births. The high number of maternal deaths in some areas of the world reflects inequalities in access to quality health services and highlights the gap between the rich and poor. The risk of maternal mortality is highest for adolescent girls under 15 years old and complications in pregnancy and childbirth are higher among adolescent girls aged 10-19.

Why do new mothers die?

Some common reasons for maternal deaths are-

severe bleeding (mostly bleeding after childbirth) infections (usually after childbirth) high blood pressure during pregnancy (pre-eclampsia and eclampsia) complications from delivery unsafe abortion.

