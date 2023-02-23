Maternal Mortality: One Woman Dies Every 2 Mins During Pregnancy Or Childbirth, Reveals UN Report

An estimated 287 000 maternal deaths were recorded worldwide in 2020. Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest maternal mortality rate.

A report released by United Nations agencies has revealed an alarming increase in maternal deaths in many parts of the world. The report titled "Trends In Maternal Mortality" estimates that a woman dies every two minutes during pregnancy or childbirth. It raises concern that maternal deaths have either increased or stagnated in almost all regions of the world.

In 2020, an estimated 287, 000 maternal deaths were recorded worldwide, according to the UN report, which is a slight decrease from 309, 000 in 2016. However, it said that the progress in reducing maternal deaths has largely stalled, or in some cases even reversed, after 2015.

Commenting on the report, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), noted that millions of pregnant women around the world are facing lack of access to high quality, respectful health care.

He said, "These new statistics reveal the urgent need to ensure every woman and girl has access to critical health services before, during and after childbirth, and that they can fully exercise their reproductive rights."

Regions with high maternal mortality rate

Largely, maternal deaths are concentrated in the poorest parts of the world and in countries affected by conflict. Sub-Saharan Africa accounted for about 70 per cent of all maternal deaths recorded in 2020.

There were 551 maternal deaths per 100 000 live births in nine countries facing severe humanitarian crises. This is more than double the world average (223 maternal deaths per 100 000 live births).

From 2016 to 2020, maternal mortality rate in two UN regions (Europe and Northern America, and Latin America and the Caribbean) increased by 17 per cent and 15 per cent respectively. In many regions, the rate stagnated, the report stated.

However, progress was seen in two regions: Australia and New Zealand, and Central and Southern Asia. A decline of 35 per cent and 16 per cent respectively was reported in their maternal mortality rates during the same period. Similar progress in maternal health was seen in 31 countries across the world.

Need equitable access to healthcare

The report attributed disparities in healthcare access for increasing maternal deaths.

Highlighting the need to improve healthcare access to pregnant women, UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell, said, "Equity in healthcare gives every mother, no matter who they are or where they are, a fair chance at a safe delivery and a healthy future with their family."

Juan Pablo Uribe, Global Director for Health, Nutrition and Population at the World Bank, and Director of the Global Financing Facility, stressed the need for more investments in primary health care, and stronger, more resilient health systems, with immediate action to improve health and well-being women and adolescents.

Know the leading causes of maternal deaths

According to the report, leading causes of maternal deaths include

severe bleeding

high blood pressure

pregnancy-related infections

complications from unsafe abortion

underlying conditions (such as HIV/AIDS and malaria) that can be aggravated by pregnancy

All these causes are largely preventable and treatable with access to high-quality and respectful healthcare, it stated.