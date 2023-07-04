Maternal Mortality On The Rise In The US: Maximum Increase Seen In American Indian Women

Maternal mortality rates in the US more than doubled between 1999 and 2019.

A new study reveals disparities in maternal mortality rates in the US, the most vulnerable ethnic and racial populations as well as regions where these deaths are most likely to occur.

An alarming rise in maternal mortality or maternal death rates has been reported in the United States, particularly among some racial and ethnic groups. Maternal mortality rates in the country more than doubled between 1999 and 2019, according to a study recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

The highest maternal mortality rate was found among Black populations while the largest increase was seen in American Indian and Alaskan Native populations. Higher maternal mortality rates were reported from Northern Mountain states, the Midwest and the South regions. The study was conducted by investigators from the University of Washington and Mass General Brigham.

Common causes of maternal mortality

Maternal mortality is referred to as death of a woman during or up to one year after the end of pregnancy. According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), common causes of maternal death include:

Mental health conditions (including death by suicide and drug overdose)

Excessive bleeding (hemorrhage)

Cardiac and coronary conditions

Infection

Thromboembolism (blood clot)

Cardiomyopathy

Hypertensive disorders of pregnancy

As per the researchers, maternal deaths in the US are commonly caused by vascular diseases like severe high blood pressure or blood clots, which can trigger heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure.

Disparities in maternal mortality rates

The US has been witnessing an increase in maternal mortality rates over the past several decades and the pandemic further exacerbated the issue, as stated by co-first author Allison Bryant.

The JAMA study report revealed wide disparities in maternal mortality rates, identifying the most vulnerable ethnic and racial populations within the US.

During the study period (between 1999 and 2019) maternal death rates rose most substantially for American Indian and Alaskan Native women, while the highest rise was seen among Black women.

Bryant pointed out factors like structural racism and interpersonal racism responsible for disparities in maternal mortality rates.

Additionally, the researcher stated the COVID-19 pandemic may have further increased maternal mortality rates and widened the pre-existing disparities.

