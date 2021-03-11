India is seeing a massive rise in daily COVID-19 cases amidst the nationwide vaccination drive. On Wednesday the country recorded 22854 fresh cases in a single day the highest in the past two and half months and around 5000 more than previous day's figure. For the last two days the number of fatalities has also crossed 100. On Wednesday India witnessed 126 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. With this huge single-day surge the national infection tally has reached 11285961 while the death toll has gone up to 158189 according to the Union Health Ministry. The previous day India had