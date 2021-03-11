India is seeing a massive rise in daily COVID-19 cases amidst the nationwide vaccination drive. On Wednesday, the country recorded 22,854 fresh cases in a single day, the highest in the past two and half months and around 5,000 more than previous day’s figure. For the last two days, the number of fatalities has also crossed 100. On Wednesday, India witnessed 126 deaths due to the novel coronavirus. With this huge single-day surge, the national infection tally has reached 1,12,85,961 while the death toll has gone up to 1,58,189, according to the Union Health Ministry. The previous day India had saw 17,921 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths. As per the Ministry’s data, there are 1,89,226 active cases at present while a total of 1,09,38,146 persons have been discharged so far. Also Read - Health official tests COVID-19 positive days after receiving 2nd vaccine shot in Gujarat

Several states/UTs such as Maharashtra, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh are witnessing upward trend in the number of Covid-19 cases in recent weeks. Maharashtra has the highest number of active cases among all states and union territories in India. The state has been continuously witnessing a rise in Covid-19 cases since the second week of February. As of today, there are 1,00,240 active Covid-19 cases in the state. On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 13,659 new cases – the highest single-day count in 2021 so far – along with 54 deaths. A day before, it reported 9,927 new cases and 56 deaths. In the wake of the rising new cases, partial lockdown had been imposed in some districts to curb the pace of transmission. Also Read - India vaccinates 11.6L people against COVID-19 on Saturday, highest single-day vaccination

Kerala recorded a total of 2,475 new Coronavirus cases and Punjab saw a spike of about 1300 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday. On the same day, Delhi reported 370 cases, highest in over two months, and 675 new cases were registered in Gujarat. Also Read - Maharashtra reports nearly 10,000 cases in a day, highest in over 4 months

The lax attitude of people towards following Covid protocols and emerging new strains of the virus are being studied as the possible reasons for the surge in new Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the centre has advised the states which are reporting huge increase in new cases to intensify the vaccination efforts to curb the spread of the infection. So far, 2,56,85,011 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16.