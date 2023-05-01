Massive Drop in COVID-19 Cases: India Reports 4,282 New Infections, Active Tally Stands At 47,246

live

Massive Drop in COVID-19 Cases: India Reports 4,282 New Infections, Active Caseload Drops To 47,246

Coronavirus cases in India today, May 1: In the latest report, the Union Health Ministry has stated that India has logged a total of 4,828 new cases of coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours. Scroll down for all the live updates on COVID-19 in India.

Coronavirus cases in India today: India is seeing a sharp drop in daily COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours, the country has logged a total of 4,282 new cases of the infection. As per the latest Health Ministry data, the active tally dropped by over 1,750. However, the death toll has increased to 5,31,547 with 14 fatalities. This comes a day after India reported over 5k new cases of the infection. The sudden drop in cases is a sign of COVID reaching its endemic stage. However, experts have cautioned that people must maintain safety precautions to stay safe from the virus and keep the caseload at the lowest.

On the vaccination font, a total of 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

Follow this space to stay updated with all the latest COVID-19 developments.

