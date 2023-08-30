Massive Dengue Outbreak Grips India: The Worst Is Yet to Come, Warn Experts

Massive Dengue Outbreak Grips India: The Worst Is Yet to Come, Warn Experts

Dengue (break-bone fever) is a viral infection that spreads from mosquitoes to people. Waterlogging in areas due to incessant rains has caused a preferable environment for Aedes mosquitoes to breed.

Dengue is spreading like wildfire across states in the country. As per reports, in the last 24 hours, cases have doubled in several states, accompanied by a good number of fatalities. Amid this sudden spike, it is important to raise our guard and be aware of what the infection is, how it spreads and the easy ways in which people can keep themselves safe.

Dengue Spreading Like Forestfire In India

At the moment, the health officials have confirmed that Uttarakhand is witnessing a spurt in cases with Dehradun being the worst hit. Fatalities from Kolkata have also been reported. The rise is accredited to the incessant rainfall and waterlogging giving rise to mosquitoes and more water-borne diseases. As per the latest data from the Health Department, Dehradun has the highest dengue patient count of four hundred and eighteen (418), while the state's total is six hundred (600).

The state's Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar, and Dehradun districts are hardest hit by dengue. Health officials are battling a large increase in dengue cases following recent strong monsoon floods that swamped portions of Uttarakhand.

TRENDING NOW

Dengue: What You Need To Know

In a nutshell, there are four serotypes of the dengue virus (DENV-1,2,3,4). According to the researchers of the study, DENV 1 and DENV 3 were the dominant strains in India until about 2012. Let us understand the fever in detailed and understand the signs and symptoms it can bring to the patient after entering the body.

An infected female Aedes mosquito bite is the primary method of transmission for the viral illness of dengue. Basically, a high fever and skin rashes are the symptoms. Speaking to the media, Dr Pratap Garg said, "The most striking thing about dengue this time is that, unlike last time, we are seeing a drop in the white blood cells count."

Dengue Symptoms You Should Know

Symptoms of dengue in children and teens are no different. In general, they don't exhibit any symptoms in the early stages of dengue fever, especially if it's moderate. After being exposed to the dengue virus for four to seven days, symptoms of dengue usually start to manifest. High fever, headache, discomfort in the muscles, joints, and bones, nausea, vomiting, enlarged glands, pain behind the eyes, rashes, and other symptoms are some of the main dengue fever symptoms. These symptoms can be treated right away and go gone. You could experience consequences including severe abdominal pain, continuous vomiting, blood in your urine, bleeding from your gums, difficulty breathing, etc. if you don't get checked out and treated right away.

You may like to read

How To Stay Safe From Dengue?

Below listed are some of the tips with which one can keep themselves safe from the viral infection:

Turn over buckets and crates to prevent them from accumulating extra water. Drums and buckets used to store water must be covered. Take care of emptying all the flower pots. Be careful not to overwater the plants. Keep an eye on the pet's water dishes and bowls at home, as well as the bird's water bowls on the balcony. If there is wire mesh available at home, cover vent pipes and fix defective septic tanks. Throw away the houseplants you maintain in water. Wear elaborate outfits that can entirely enclose you. Instead of sandals, put on a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and closed-toed shoes. When feasible, use insect repellents or wear mosquito patches. Consider using light camphor to help keep mosquitoes at bay. Make sure to use a mosquito net at night.

RECOMMENDED STORIES