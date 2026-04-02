Massive 7.6 magnitude earthquake hits Indonesia, several building damaged, many feared trapped in the rubble; Tsunami alert activated

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
- Yoga
A magnitude 7.6 earthquake struck in Indonesia's Northern Molucca Sea on Thursday, killing one person, damaging buildings and triggering tsunami waves. As per reports, many are feared trapped inside the rubble.
In a statement, Indonesia's meteorology agency BMKG said - "There were tsunami waves reported in five locations, the highest at 0.75 m (2.46 ft) in North Minahasa in North Sulawesi and about 50 aftershocks were monitored, the largest at a magnitude of 5.8."
While there are no specific warnings that nature sends before an earthquake, keeping a close track of the meteorological alerts is important. In case you are warned about an impending earthquake, here is what you need to do in order to stay safe and protect yourself:
The epicentre of Thursday's quake was roughly 580 km (360 miles) south of the Philippine coast and 1,000 km (620 miles) from Malaysia's Sabah, and struck at a depth of 35 km (22 miles). The United States Geological Survey said nine other quakes with a magnitude of 7 or more have occurred within 250 km of the Thursday event over the last 50 years but had not caused extensive damage.
Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information