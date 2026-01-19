Massive 5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Leh Ladakh: Govt Issues Safety Health Advisory - How To Stay Safe During Tremors

5.7 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Leh Ladakh: How to stay safe during an earthquake? Read on to know the details mentioned inside the Govt safety advisory.

Earthquake

A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Leh Ladakh, on Monday. As per the reports, the quake's epicenter was located at 36.71 North and 74.32 East, with a depth of 171 km, according to official data shared by the National Centre of Seismology.

There were no immediate reports of tremors, casualties, or major damage.

Although there were no casualties reported, the government has issued safety guidelines for the people. Let's understand them in detail.

How To Stay Safe During An Earthquake: Life Saving Tips To Follow

If you are residing near or close to an earthquake-prone zone, make sure to follow these safety rules to protect yourself during an earthquake:

The first thing to note is that earthquakes do not really come with an alert - they can strike anytime, without giving any warning. However, it is important to have proper knowledge of what you can do to significantly reduce the risk of injury.

Staying calm and acting quickly is key. In case you are outside, make sure to drop, over, and hold on. Make sure to stay away from any fragile items such as windows, glass, mirrors, and heavy furniture that could fall. Make sure to never use an elevator during an earthquake. Its better to just simply run outside during shaking. If there are no tables around you, make sure to protect your head and neck and crouch near an interior wall.

What can you do to stay safe if you are outside? As per the govt authorities, one must move to an open area away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and power lines. Stay where you are until the shaking stops.

Earthquake: How Such Natural Calamities Leave Mental Scars On Victims

Not just physical health issues, earthquakes and similar natural calamities can also leave scars and leave the victims dealing with mental health issues, which are worth highlighting. Let's discuss them all:

Some of the most common mental health effects of an earthquake include:

A victim of an earthquake may suffer from acute stress and anxiety for weeks Sleep disturbances and nightmares - thinking that another tremor may strike again. Apart from stress and anxiety, the victim may also suffer from excessive panic attacks Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in severe cases Fear of aftershocks, leading to hypervigilance Children, elderly individuals, and people with pre-existing mental health conditions are particularly vulnerable. Continuous exposure to disaster-related news and uncertainty can worsen emotional distress.

It is better to stay prepared if you are residingng in an earthquake-prone zone. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.