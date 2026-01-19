Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
- Latest
- News
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- Women's Health
- Men's Health
- Sexual Health
- Videos
- Mental Health
A strong 5.7 magnitude earthquake struck Leh Ladakh, on Monday. As per the reports, the quake's epicenter was located at 36.71 North and 74.32 East, with a depth of 171 km, according to official data shared by the National Centre of Seismology.
There were no immediate reports of tremors, casualties, or major damage.
Although there were no casualties reported, the government has issued safety guidelines for the people. Let's understand them in detail.
If you are residing near or close to an earthquake-prone zone, make sure to follow these safety rules to protect yourself during an earthquake:
The first thing to note is that earthquakes do not really come with an alert - they can strike anytime, without giving any warning. However, it is important to have proper knowledge of what you can do to significantly reduce the risk of injury.
What can you do to stay safe if you are outside? As per the govt authorities, one must move to an open area away from buildings, trees, streetlights, and power lines. Stay where you are until the shaking stops.
Not just physical health issues, earthquakes and similar natural calamities can also leave scars and leave the victims dealing with mental health issues, which are worth highlighting. Let's discuss them all:
Some of the most common mental health effects of an earthquake include:
It is better to stay prepared if you are residingng in an earthquake-prone zone. Follow TheHealthSite.com for all the latest health news and developments from around the world.
Enroll for our free updates
Thank You for Subscribing
Thanks for Updating Your Information