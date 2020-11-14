Serum Institute of India (SII) is ramping up production of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine aiming to have 100 million doses ready by December for a vaccination drive that could begin across India that same month Bloomberg reported. If final-stage clinical trial data show that AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate is giving effective protection from the virus the Serum Institute of India -- which is partnered to produce at least one billion doses -- may get emergency authorisation from New Delhi by December said Adar Poonawalla Chief Executive Officer SII in an interview with Bloomberg. That initial amount will go to India Poonawalla said.