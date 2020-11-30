COVID-19 pandemic could be eradicated if at least 70 per cent of the public wore face masks consistently, say researchers.

COVID-19 vaccination programmes are expected to begin next month in many countries including the US, the UK and Germany. The Serum Institute of India (SII) is also in the process of submitting the data for the clinical trials of Covishield to the DCGI to seek emergency use authorisation. Adar Poonawalla, Founder and CEO, SII told media persons on Saturday that the company will seek emergency use authorisation for the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in about two weeks. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had earlier announced that India could have a COVID-19 vaccine by the start of next year and that the government plans to inoculate around 25-30 crore people by July 2021. If you're happy that the pandemic will come to an end once COVID-19 vaccine is available and you can stop wearing masks, this news may disappoint you.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) chief professor Balram Bhargava has reportedly said that many COVID-19 protocols including wearing masks in public and social distancing will remain even after a vaccine is available. Also Read - Chinese researchers claim coronavirus originated in India in summer 2019

“They [masks] may even never go away,” Bhargava was quoted as saying at a webinar, organised by King George’s Medical University in Lucknow. Also Read - New model to enable drug predictions against COVID-19 developed

He noted that the vaccine will give some protection but masks or “the fabric vaccine” will stay for a long time, Hindustan Times reported on Sunday.

The ICMR chief reiterated that the Centre has a target of providing vaccines to 30 crore people by July next year.

Why you should wear face masks?

A review of epidemiological studies, recently published in the journal Physics of Fluids, concluded that COVID-19 pandemic could be eradicated if at least 70 per cent of the public wore face masks consistently.

Doctors and researchers around that world agree that use of face masks can help slow the spread of COVID-19 by reducing the spray of respiratory droplets as well as protect a mask wearer from catching the virus.

People may have to wear face masks and follow social distancing guidelines till 2022, US infectious disease expert Dr Anthony Fauci had said during a virtual meeting with doctors and students at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia in October.

We can’t let our guard down even after availability of an effective vaccine because the COVID-19 pandemic is not going away anytime soon. It’s going to linger for months and months, Fauci said.

Don’t throw your masks even after vaccination

Wearing a mask may not be comfortable, but it is the best way to prevent the spread of the disease. Here are reasons given by experts as to why you’ll still need to wear a mask even after a vaccine becomes available.

Even if a vaccine becomes available, mass vaccination across the country will not happen overnight. It may take months to get all vaccinated. That means you may not get the shot immediately or you won’t know who has or hasn’t got the shots.

Most of the COVID-19 vaccines may need two doses, given almost a month apart, to provide maximum protection. Those who hasn’t completed their vaccination schedule may not be completely protected against the virus. This is another reason why wearing a mask will be still necessary even after vaccination starts.

In addition, there’s a possibility that vaccines may not work on some people. Also, it is not known how long the protection will last after vaccination.

Therefore, it will be wise to not to take off your mask too soon even after vaccination.