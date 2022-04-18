Masks Mandatory In Lucknow And 6 Other Districts Near Delhi As COVID Cases Rise - Check Complete List Here

Masks Mandatory In Lucknow And 6 Other Districts Near Delhi As COVID Cases Rise

As COVID cases rise in several parts of the country, government is considering to make masks compulsory.

Masks are back! Amid a steady spike in COVID cases, the government of Uttar Pradesh on Monday made it compulsory for people to wear a face mask in public places in the capital Lucknow and six NCR districts. In a statement, the officials stated that the sudden increase in Covid cases that the country is facing at the moment has had an impact on the districts falling under the national capital region (NCR). Taking cognizance of the situation, the government has made use of masks mandatory in public places in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat as well as capital Lucknow, an official spokesperson said.

Didn't Get COVID Jab Yet?

According to the reports, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered all his officials to identify individuals in these high-risk districts who have not been fully vaccinated yet and administer the jab against COVID-19 to them on priority while getting those with Covid symptoms tested. In a latest report, the Union Health Ministry has stated that a total of 65 new Covid cases have been confirmed in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 20 in Ghaziabad and 10 in Lucknow in the last 24 hours.

This comes days after the UP government uplifted all the COVID safety restrictions that were in place to contain the spread of the deadly virus. On a similar note, in view of the improving COVID-19 situation, the Uttar Pradesh government had also given relaxation in wearing face mask earlier this month.

How deadly is the current situation? According to experts, it is possible that the number of Covid cases may rise in the coming days but the chances of patients needing hospitalisation or becoming very serious are slim. However, people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour. At present, the total number of active Covid cases in the state is 695. In the last 24 hours, over 83,000 tests were done of which 115 new corona cases were confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies)

