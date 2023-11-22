Mask Up Again, Tamil Nadu! State Reinstates Mask Mandate Amid Surge In Viral Fever Cases: 5 Points To Know

The Coimbatore district administration has also stated that based on fever data, fever camps have been set up in designated areas.

After battling the COVID pandemic for over three years, Tamil Nadu is currently in the grip of a sudden outbreak of viral fever amid heavy rains. Taking cognizance of the deteriorating situation in the state, the Coimbatore district administration has issued an advisory urging people to wear masks due to a rise in fever cases in the state.

In a statement, the district administration stated that the symptoms include body aches, runny nose, headache, and cough and the fever will persist for seven days. Officials have also urged those with medical histories such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart-related diseases, and cancer to consult with their doctors and take medicines accordingly.

Tamil Nadu Combats Viral Fever Surge with Mask Mandate: 5 Key Takeaways

The India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in over 10 districts of Tamil Nadu in the next three days. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Theni districts of Tamilnadu today while Ramanathapuram, Virudhunagar, Thoothukudi, Madurai, Dindigul, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Tiruvarur districts of Tamilnadu and Karaikal area will receive heavy rain at isolated places, IMD said in a statement released at 1.30 pm today. As precautionary measures, people have also been advised to drink boiled water and use rock salt and warm water to gargle if they have a sore throat. People are also urged to maintain social distancing and wear a mask while leaving home, wash their hands and legs before entering the home and consume Vitamin C-rich food. The Coimbatore district administration also stated that based on fever data, fever camps have been set up in designated areas.