Mask Mandate Removed In Delhi: Are We Ready For This Step? Experts Speak

The experts say that the move by the DDMA, in the view of dropping COVID cases is not a wise decision. Here's why they said so.

No fine will be charged for not wearing a face mask in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) announced on Thursday. The decision comes as the city witnessed a steady drop in COVID-19 infection cases in the last few weeks. Addressing a press meet chaired by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Anil Baijal, the DDMA officials said, "There will be no fine now for not wearing face masks in public places given a significant decline in the number of fresh COVID-19 cases in the national capital."

Most of the restrictions have already been relaxed in the national capital about the constant drop in COVID cases over the past few weeks. However, the DDMA has said that they will issue an advisory for the people of the city to keep wearing a face mask in crowded places, as a precautionary measure.

The decision comes at a time when there is a sudden surge in COVID cases globally. China, South Korea, US and UK are back to battling the deadly coronavirus surge as the deadly BA.2 variant of Omicron sweeps through the countries. Known for carrying over 32 mutations in its spike protein, BA.2 variant, also known as the Stealth Omicron is the current variant of concern, causing a surge in cases across the globe. Now the question is whether we are ready for the 'no mask' mandate in the country, especially Delhi, the worst-hit state in almost all the waves India faced during the pandemic. Let's learn it from the experts.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government too, relaxed COVID curbs and said that wearing mask is no more compulsory in the state. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday said no fine will be imposed for not wearing face masks in public places from April 1, 2022. The civic body, however, appealed people to use the mask voluntarily as the pandemic is not completely over.

"At present, as the infection and spread of coronavirus is under control, the restrictions imposed due to Coronavirus infection are being relaxed. Hence, if a citizen does not wear a mask in the Greater Mumbai area, the penalty of Rs. 200 won't be charged," the BMC release stated.

COVID Not Out of The World Yet, Caution Experts After Removal of Mask Mandate

DDMA has removed the mask mandate in Delhi, however, experts are not happy with this. Calling it a 'not a wise move', experts say that this decision should have been taken in a phased manner and not in so much hurry. Doctors at leading hospitals in Delhi concurred that while the number of cases has significantly declined, "COVID is not out of the world yet" The experts also cautioned that people falling under the vulnerable group (suffering from autoimmune diseases, or any kind of underlying health complications) should continue to follow all COVID-appropriate behaviours. The experts stressed on the need that masks are still necessary for people whose immunity is low. This group comprises senior citizens, people with comorbidities and those who have not taken both the doses of coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking to the news agency PTI, Dr Suranjit Chatterjee, a senior consultant at Apollo hospital in Delhi said that the removal of the mask mandate should have been done gradually and slowly. People have already stopped wearing masks following a drop in COVID cases in the city, however, I would say it should have been done gradually." Urging people to keep their guards on, Dr Chatterjee said, "Mask mandates should have remained in crowded public places like malls, markets, theatres etc. People are already fatigued, and not having a fine for not wearing a mask would mean many will not wear it, which is not a good thing as COVID is still not out of this world."

A senior doctor, who has been on COVID duty since the outbreak of the pandemic in March 2020 and is a Covid survivor himself, also cautioned the vulnerable groups in the city, including the elderly. He said, "These people at least must continue to wear masks and adhere to all Covid safety norms."

Dr Richa Sareen, a consultant of pulmonology at Fortis hospital in Delhi, also echoed Dr. Chatterjee's views. Speaking to the media, she said that the vulnerable sections like those having co-morbidities or other ailments that might affect the lungs etc, and those who have been infected in the past and survived with difficulty must continue to wear masks and follow all COVID-appropriate behaviours.

"Yes, it's been two years since the pandemic broke out, and people are tired of wearing masks and other things that Covid has brought in, but the move by the government to do away with fine for not wearing face masks at public places was not a wise one as there is a threat of a fourth wave, I would say. People should take it with a pinch of salt," she added.

Dr. Dileep Mavlankar, Director of the Ahmadabad-based Public Health Foundation of India, said the time is right to withdraw the mask mandate as infection rate is low and people have developed immunity due to infections and vaccination."But people with symptoms must continue to wear masks," he cautioned.

Calling the announcement by the Maharashtra government a 'bad decision', the exerts in the state also said that COVID will never leave the city. They said, "Mumbai was and will be the hotspot of COVID-19, simply because it hosts a large number of people from different cities and countries".

Despite the fact that wearing a mask was always mandatory, not many followed the regulation strictly. This was the situation when rules were absolutely compulsory, an expert pointed out. He further added, "Now, imagine what would happen if the government decides to completely lift the rules. There will be chaos among people." "With overcrowded local trains and other modes of transportation, going mask-free in Mumbai so soon will be a bad decision, especially when we haven't achieved 100 per cent vaccination," he said.

According to the latest report by the Union Health Minister, as many as 1,225 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the day. The active case tally in the country dipped to 14,307. The country's daily positivity rate stood at 0.20 per cent.

(With inputs from Agencies)