Frequent pot smokers face twice the odds of a stroke, suggests a new study presented at last American Heart Association (AHA), meeting in Philadelphia. The study could not have come out at a better time, with more and more youngsters all over the world raising their voice to legalize marijuana. According to the study, non-smokers who are shifting to weed, out of the belief that it is a medicinal cure, are 2.5 times more likely to have a stroke, a condition where blood supply to the brain is blocked. In the research, 14 per cent of the 43,000 study participants had smoked pot in the last 30 days.

Young cannabis users, in particular, were found to have high blood pressure, which is a factor that can increase the chances of a stroke at a young age. 50 per cent of people who smoke marijuana are at the of being hospitalized from an arrhythmia (improper heartbeat). At lower doses, marijuana is linked to cause a rapid heartbeat. At higher doses, marijuana may cause a a very slow heartbeat. The study suggests that doctors should start asking stroke patients if they have a history of cannabis abuse. However, unfortunately the researchers failed to establish a direct cause-and-effect link between marijuana and stroke.

HEALTH HAZARDS OF MARIJUANA

If you can’t live without your joint, then chances are, you will face many health consequences. Be it is stroke or any other disease, smoking marijuana can come back to bite you in one form or the other. Here is how smoking pot can affect your health.

It affects your brain development

Your brain develops till the age of 21. Smoking marijuana at a young age is likely to hinder your brain development and even lead to damage. It contains tetrahydrocannabinol, a natural chemical, which can damage the nerve development and neural activity of the brain. Due to ineffective nerves in the brain, you may end up losing your ability to control your actions and impulses. Inability to control your impulses is potentially life threatening. It can interfere with your day-to-day functions as well. Smoking weed can reduce your IQ, as suggested by a study published in the National Academy of Sciences, US. It can also impair your learning ability and worsen the symptoms of schizophrenia in patients. Regular use of marijuana can increase your risk of anxiety and depression.

It increases your lung cancer risk

Just like tobacco, marijuana has carcinogens in it. Filled with polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons such as benzo[α]pyrene and phenols, (chemical toxins), weed increases the retention of tar by the body by at least three times, states a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Presence of carbon monoxide in marijuana is a direct cause of lung cancer in the body.