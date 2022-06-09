Marijuana As A Pain Reliever: Here’s How It Can Affect You

Experts Say Cannabis Can Help With Pain Relief

Cannabis, also known as marijuana is a commonly known substance that is illegal in India. But it is legal in many countries. You might have heard that doctors prescribe medical marijuana for some diseases and conditions. But do they really help patients recover from illnesses and can it become a legitimate medicine for pain?

according to a review of 25 experiments conducted on this subject, some products of cannabis containing psychoactive ingredients might help provide some short-term relief from chronic pain. however, their are side effects of cannabis that you be should be aware of. While opioids are frequently prescribed to manage chronic pain, they demonstrate little effect on pain overall and are associated with significant adverse effects. Cannabinoid products are a potential alternative and can come from multiple sources, including synthetic, extract, or whole plant.

What Is Cannabis And How Can It Relieve Pain?

The term "cannabinoid" references compounds that are active in cannabis, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD). These compounds have previously demonstrated pain-relief properties that vary depending on the ratio of THC to CBD. Researchers from Oregon Health & Science University in the United States reviewed 18 randomized, placebo-controlled trials, comprising 1,740 participants, and seven cohort studies, comprising 13,095 participants, to evaluate the benefits and harms of cannabinoids for chronic pain. The findings, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, showed that synthetic products with high THC-to-CBD ratios were associated with moderate improvement in pain severity and response but were also associated with an increased risk for sedation and dizziness.

Effective pain reliever but

In a review of 16 published studies including more than 1,700 participants with chronic nerve pain, researchers found that marijuana-based remedies increased the number of people who reported a 50% or more reduction in pain relief. Along with it, a study conducted by researchers from the University of Michigan Medical School advised clinicians to be willing to provide compassionate guidance to patients who use cannabis products by using a strategy of pragmatism and knowledge of patient experience, known cannabinoid effects, and harm reduction.

The evidence and effectiveness suggested thus far is that cannabis is moderately effective for pain relief. But most studies haven't compared marijuana with other ways to relieve pain. Cannabis also comes with certain adverse effects. It also could have different reactions for different people.

Cannabis Is Not for Everyone

Experts also saw potential downsides to marijuana. A report by the European Academy found that marijuana use might cause the following:

Make you more likely to be involved in a car accident

Raise the chance of unintentional marijuana overdose injuries among children, this has been reported to happen in states where marijuana use is legal

It could lead to bronchitis if smoked on a regular basis

Raise the odds of having schizophrenia, marijuana is also not a preferable option for schizophrenic patients

Could cause depression among people

Smoking marijuana can also lead to delivering an underweight baby

Marijuana can raise heart rate and either raise or lower blood pressure. Frail older people with balance issues have a risk of dizziness and falling.