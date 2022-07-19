Marburg Virus Outbreak In Ghana: WHO Confirms First Two Cases

Marburg Virus is more dangerous than corona and ebola! The virus scared the world, and two died during treatment in this country.

Marburg Virus Ghana News: Ghana has officially confirmed two patients with the Marburg virus! The WHO (World Health Organization) said in a statement on Sunday that Ghana has affirmed its first two cases of the highly contagious Marburg virus disease, a highly contagious disease similar to Ebola. The information reached at a moment when two people died in Ghana's southern Ashanti region, which was later reported to be positive.

How Does The Marburg Virus Spread?

The WHO said that this virus is transmitted from fruit bats to people and infects other humans through water seeping from wounds made in the body. The World Health Organization noted containment measures were being taken, and more resources would be deployed to contain the outbreak in Ghana. However, the WHO also warned that Marburg could quickly go out of hand if immediate and decisive action is not taken.

Symptoms Of Marburg Virus

The WHO declared more than ninety contacts were being observed for patients exhibiting signs including fever, diarrhoea, vomiting and nausea. After this, bleeding can start in the internal or external parts of the body. Marburg virus is a highly contagious infection causing hemorrhagic fever, with a mortality rate of up to 88 per cent. According to the WHO, it is caused by the same virus from which the Ebola virus originated. This is the second time a Marburg virus has been confirmed in West Africa.

WHO Advisory To People

There is no approved antiviral treatment or vaccine for the Marburg virus. However, a patient's chances of survival can be improved with care, including oral or rehydration and treatment of specific symptoms. In addition, the Ghana Health Service has urged the Ghanaian public to avoid mines and caves occupied by bats and thoroughly cook all meat products before eating them to help lower the virus's risk.